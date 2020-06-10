Securden’s enhancements address IT infrastructure access requirements of the remote workforce

Securden announced that it has implemented significant enhancements to its remote access solution addressing the crucial IT infrastructure access requirements of the remote workforce, specifically the IT administrators, third-party vendors, and contractors. Securden is offering the new version free-to-use for three months.

The security and user-experience related enhancements in the new version enable organizations to allow their internal IT staff who are working from home and the third-party vendors to remotely access critical IT systems that are kept behind corporate firewalls in a single-click without relying on VPN connectivity and without compromising security.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a secure and easily accessible remote work environment has become a big challenge for organizations. VPN connectivity often brings with it operational, security, and scalability issues.

“The basic tenets of access security – ensuring the right access to the right person only for the required resource and for the required time duration – cannot be fully met resulting in cybersecurity risks,” said Bala Venkatramani, CEO of Securden.

“Securden eliminates the need for VPN and enables authorized remote users – internal or external – to launch native or web-based RDP, SSH, SQL connections with Windows, Unix servers; managed desktops; internal web applications; MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL databases; AWS, Azure, and other cloud platforms; switches, routers, firewalls, and other SSH devices from any operating system and from anywhere.

“It also ensures that users get access only to specific IT assets for a specified time duration fortified through MFA, comprehensive auditing and alerts, live session monitoring, and recordings thereby striking a fine balance between security and ease-of-use,” he said.

While allowing live session monitoring, Securden enables administrators to intervene to terminate sessions or collaborate when a colleague needs assistance.

Part of the Securden Privileged Account Manager (PAM) product, the remote access solution readily integrates with various enterprise infrastructure and leverages the authentication mechanism of existing directory services such as Active Directory and federated identity stores to grant remote access.

To reduce the risks associated with remote access, Securden ensures that there is no direct connection between the end-user machines and the sensitive IT resources. It also offers the provision to route all connections through a secure remote gateway.

“As many organizations may have hurriedly put remote access solutions in place, security may have been a bit of a secondary priority. When bolstering the remote work environment, having an effective means of privileged access management is a great way to ensure that users are only able to get to the resources they need and for the amount of time they need it,” said Brandon Lee, Networking and Virtualization Specialist at virtualizationhowto.com.

“With the zero-trust model at the application layer and many other powerful capabilities, Securden Privileged Account Manager (PAM) facilitates remote work connectivity not only easily, securely, and efficiently, but also at scale without VPN,” he added.