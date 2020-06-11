Top security risks for companies to address as cloud migration accelerates

The ease and speed at which new cloud tools can be deployed is also making it harder for security teams to control their usage, IBM Security reveals.

According to the data, basic security oversight issues, including governance, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations, remain the top risk factors organizations must address to secure increasingly cloud-based operations.

Additionally, an analysis of security incidents over the past year sheds light on how cybercriminals are targeting cloud environments with customized malware, ransomware and more.

With businesses rapidly moving to cloud to accommodate remote workforce demands, understanding the unique security challenges posed by this transition is essential for managing risk.

While the cloud enables many critical business and technology capabilities, ad-hoc adoption and management of cloud resources is also creating complexity for IT and cybersecurity teams.

According to IDC, more than a third of companies purchased 30+ types of cloud services from 16 different vendors in 2019 alone. This distributed landscape can lead to unclear ownership of security in the cloud, creating policy “blind spots” and potential for shadow IT to introduce vulnerabilities and misconfiguration.

Cloud environment threats and challenges

Complex ownership : 66% of respondents surveyed say they rely on cloud providers for baseline security; yet perception of security ownership varied greatly across specific cloud platforms and applications.

: 66% of respondents surveyed say they rely on cloud providers for baseline security; yet perception of security ownership varied greatly across specific cloud platforms and applications. Cloud applications opening the door : The most common path for cybercriminals to compromise cloud environments was via cloud-based applications, representing 45% of incidents in IBM X-Force IRIS cloud-related case studies. Cybercriminals took advantage of configuration errors as well as vulnerabilities within the applications, which often remained undetected due to employees standing up new cloud apps on their own, outside of approved channels.

: The most common path for cybercriminals to compromise cloud environments was via cloud-based applications, representing 45% of incidents in IBM X-Force IRIS cloud-related case studies. Cybercriminals took advantage of configuration errors as well as vulnerabilities within the applications, which often remained undetected due to employees standing up new cloud apps on their own, outside of approved channels. Amplifying attacks: While data theft was the top impact of attacks in the cloud, hackers also targeted the cloud for cryptomining and ransomware3 – using cloud resources to amplify the effect of these attacks.

“The cloud holds enormous potential for business efficiency and innovation, but also can create a ‘wild west’ of broader and more distributed environments for organizations to manage and secure,” said Abhijit Chakravorty, Cloud Security Competency Leader, IBM Security Services.

“When done right, cloud can make security scalable and more adaptable – but first, organizations need to let go of legacy assumptions and pivot to new security approaches designed specifically for this new frontier of technology, leveraging automation wherever possible. This starts with a clear picture of regulatory obligations and compliance mandate, as well as the unique technical and policy-driven security challenges and external threats targeting the cloud.”

Who owns security in the cloud?

Organizations that rely heavily on cloud providers to own security in the cloud, despite the fact that configuration issues – which are typically users’ responsibility – are most often to blame for data breaches (accounting for more than 85% of all breached records in 2019).

Additionally, perceptions of security ownership in the cloud varied widely across various platforms and applications. For example, 73% of respondents believed public cloud providers were the main party responsible for securing software-as-a-service (SaaS), while only 42% believed providers were primarily responsible for securing cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS).

While this type of shared responsibility model is necessary for the hybrid, multi-cloud era, it can also lead to variable security policies and a lack of visibility across cloud environments. Organizations who are able streamline their cloud and security operations can help reduce this risk, through clearly defined policies which apply across their entire IT environment.

Top threats in the cloud: Data theft, cryptomining and ransomware

In order to get a better picture of how attackers are targeting cloud environments, incident response experts conducted an in-depth analysis of cloud-related cases the team responded to over the past year. The analysis found:

Cybercriminals leading the charge : Financially motivated cybercriminals were the most commonly observed threat group category targeting cloud environments, though nation state actors are also a persistent risk.

: Financially motivated cybercriminals were the most commonly observed threat group category targeting cloud environments, though nation state actors are also a persistent risk. Exploiting cloud apps : The most common entry point for attackers was via cloud applications, including tactics such as brute-forcing, exploitation of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Vulnerabilities often remained undetected due to “shadow IT,” when an employee goes outside approved channels and stands up a vulnerable cloud app. Managing vulnerabilities in the cloud can be challenging, since vulnerabilities in cloud products remained outside the scope of traditional CVEs until 2020.

: The most common entry point for attackers was via cloud applications, including tactics such as brute-forcing, exploitation of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Vulnerabilities often remained undetected due to “shadow IT,” when an employee goes outside approved channels and stands up a vulnerable cloud app. Managing vulnerabilities in the cloud can be challenging, since vulnerabilities in cloud products remained outside the scope of traditional CVEs until 2020. Ransomware in the cloud : Ransomware was deployed 3x more than any other type of malware in cloud environments, followed by cryptominers and botnet malware.

: Ransomware was deployed 3x more than any other type of malware in cloud environments, followed by cryptominers and botnet malware. Data theft : Outside of malware deployment, data theft was the most common threat activity observed in breached cloud environments over the last year, ranging from personally identifying information to client-related emails.

: Outside of malware deployment, data theft was the most common threat activity observed in breached cloud environments over the last year, ranging from personally identifying information to client-related emails. Exponential returns: Threat actors used cloud resources to amplify the effect of attacks like cryptomining and DDoS. Additionally, threat groups used the cloud to host their malicious infrastructure and operations, adding scale and an additional layer of obfuscation to remain undetected.

“Based on the trends in our incident response cases, it’s likely that malware cases targeting cloud will continue to expand and evolve as cloud adoption increases,” said Charles DeBeck, IBM X-Force IRIS.

“Malware developers have already begun making malware that disables common cloud security products, and designing malware that takes advantage of the scale and agility offered by the cloud.”

Maturing cloud security leads to faster security response

While the cloud revolution is posing new challenges for security teams, organizations who are able to pivot to a more mature and streamlined governance model for cloud security can reap significant benefits in their security agility and response capabilities.

The survey found that organizations who ranked high maturity in both Cloud and Security evolution were able to identify and contain data breaches faster than colleagues who were still in early phases of their cloud adoption journey.

In terms of data breach response time, the most mature organizations were able to identify and contain data breaches twice as fast as the least mature organizations (average threat lifecycle of 125 days vs. 250 days).

As the cloud becomes essential for business operations and an increasingly remote workforce, organizations should focus on the following elements to improve cybersecurity for hybrid, multi-cloud environments: