Abacode partners with Apptega to deliver cybersecurity management and compliance software

Abacode announced a collaboration with Atlanta-based Apptega, a leader in cybersecurity management software.

“Abacode continues to innovate and partner with great technology companies,” said Greg Chevalier, SVP Partners and Sales Strategy for Abacode.

“The Abacode – Apptega partnership allows Apptega to deliver cybersecurity management and compliance software integrated into Abacode’s full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions and services including managed cyber threat detection and response (MDR), governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), vulnerability assessments and digital forensics.

“Together, we’re providing game-changing value to clients that wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration and capabilities of Abacode’s holistic offering and Apptega’s industry-leading software.”

The Apptega platform, combined with Abacode’s holistic Design, Implement, Manage and Reporting capabilities will also provide clients with program-level financial forecasting so they have a full understanding of the spend options available for their cybersecurity and compliance initiatives.

The Abacode – Apptega partnership brings cybersecurity services forward especially for companies on the path of implementing a transformational cybersecurity and compliance program.

“We are delighted to partner with Abacode, an award-winning managed security service provider ranked among the top 100 MSSPs worldwide,” said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. “The Apptega platform highly compliments Abacode’s full suite of cybersecurity solutions and services in one easy-to-deploy package. We’re really excited to grow the market together.”