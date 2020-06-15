Team Cymru appoints Darren Bounds as Chief Financial Officer

Internet security and threat intelligence firm Team Cymru announced the appointment of Darren Bounds as its Chief Financial Officer.

Bounds will join the senior executive team to lead the finance, legal, and human resources functions, with responsibility for overseeing the alignment of the firm’s growth strategy and financial goals as it expands into the commercial space.

This appointment comes in the midst of the company’s dramatic transition from spending 15 years as an underground security research firm to adding “commercial solution provider” to its company description.

Team Cymru is recognized as a critical source of threat intelligence data for the public sector and major commercial cyber security companies, as well as other software and cloud providers. The company delivers what its partners call “Pure Signal.” This is global network traffic and 50+ other types of data that is not altered and not curated prior to delivery.

“It is simply ground truth, and it improves prevention, detection and response for our partners,” explains Rob Thomas, Team Cymru Founder and CEO. Demand for this insight is driving the company’s transition from an exclusive “behind-the-scenes” security research and community services model to providing commercial solutions for Fortune 1000 companies.

The company makes it possible for public and private sector organizations, including the biggest banks and retailers, to employ threat hunting at Internet scale. With Team Cymru, they have the visibility to look beyond their enterprise perimeter to find, map and monitor cyber threat infrastructures across the globe, and preemptively block attacks before they are even launched.

“Darren joins us at an important time. We are expanding and accelerating the delivery of our unique, global cyber intelligence in support of our mission to save and improve human lives,” said Thomas. “His extensive corporate finance and leadership experience will be invaluable as we achieve significant customer and company-wide milestones.”

Prior to joining Team Cymru, Bounds served as Director in the Technology & Services Investment Banking team at Robert W. Baird & Co. While at Baird, he was a senior member of the leading M&A advisory team for the Government & Defense sector. Prior to Baird, he served as Vice President of Credit Suisse in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

Bounds began his career as a Navy SEAL, and he holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy.

“I am thrilled to join Team Cymru’s leadership team at a pivotal stage in the company’s growth. Team Cymru’s visibility into global cyber threats is beyond anything I’ve seen, and I am excited to be a part of its important mission and help drive its continued success,” commented Bounds.