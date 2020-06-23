John Tzioufas joins CloudBees as chief revenue officer

CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, announced that John Tzioufas has joined CloudBees as chief revenue officer. In this role, Tzioufas will lead the entire revenue organization, which includes sales, consulting, training and channel partners.

He comes to CloudBees from Hitachi Vantara, where he served as SVP and GM of the Americas, with responsibility for the complete P&L of the Americas region including the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Hitachi Vantara Federal Division.

Tzioufas brings 30 years of experience driving high impact results from building, directing and managing complex organizations in enterprise-level information technology sales and operations.

His experience includes general management, strategic planning, customer service, P&L/budget management and business development. Tzioufas’ business approach is to always put the customer first.

“John brings years of relevant and strategic industry knowledge along with an incredible sales and leadership pedigree. I am excited to welcome him to the CloudBees team,” said Sacha Labourey, chief executive officer and co-founder, CloudBees.

“His track record of success at enterprise organizations positions him to be the right person at the right time for CloudBees as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Tzioufas has held executive leadership positions at Red Hat, HP Software, FAST Search and Transfer and Tibco. As a results-oriented leader, he has proven his ability to drive dramatic improvements in revenue performance and growth throughout his career.

“CloudBees is recognized across the industry as a leader that is continually innovating and staying at the forefront of technology and DevOps trends,” Tzioufas said.

“I am truly impressed by the culture, which is rooted in trust, integrity and collaboration. I couldn’t be more excited to join the CloudBees team as the company continues to evolve and grow by delivering on customer value.”