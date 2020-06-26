Verge.io’s novel software platform reimagines data center with unity of function and simplicity of use

Verge.io, a software defined data center (SDDC) company, announces the release of their Verge Platform.

The exponential growth of data creation and use is driving an in-step demand for the data center’s core functions. Unlike traditional methods that rely heavily on hardware to scale, Verge.io has taken a sustainable software-based approach to scale, capable of reducing physical footprint and energy consumption by nearly 50 percent while simultaneously reducing capital expenditure by nearly 50 percent.

“Every once in a while, something comes along that shakes up the world and shifts the trajectory of all things that follow. I believe the Verge Platform has this potential and likely constitutes one of the largest paradigm shifts to the IT industry in the last 20 years,” said Chief Executive Officer Matt Wenzler.

“The secret lies in the platform’s unified architecture. Our platform empowers IT generalists to do the job of many specialists and reduces vendor management from many to one. We significantly move all of the important needles in the right direction.”

The Verge Platform is a novel software solution that represents a transformative improvement in the unification of function resulting in performance increases, price efficiencies, and overall simplification of management.

By eliminating the disparate interfacing functions of a typical multi-vendor deployment, the platform’s unified architecture seamlessly delivers all the expected benefits of the modern hyperconverged system under a single license.

This same unified architecture demystifies data center management. Resultantly, the required knowledge base to perform even complex activities is reduced to a generalist level. Once installed, the platform makes it possible to create separate and individually secure data centers in a matter of minutes.

By removing the necessity for siloed expertise, coupled with the platform’s automation and intelligence, customers using the Verge Platform cite a 25 to 50 percent reduction in technical operational headcount required to service the environment.

Clive Swanepoel, owner of ZebraHost and current Verge customer explains, “The security, resilience and scalability of our Verge.io Cloud has resulted in reduced support requests from customers. The intuitive dashboard and the speed with which tasks can be completed is groundbreaking.”

The Verge Platform is deployed in large cloud service providers, data science, and corporate enterprises. Verge has a particularly effective value proposition for the resource and compliance driven data pools required by data science and research institutions where over 2,500 research groups are already leveraging the Verge platform. Verge is uniquely positioned with a proven solution backed by years of experience with SDDC deployments.

“The demand for new workloads has exceeded the industry’s ability to provision technology in a timely and cost-effective manner using traditional methods of scaling infrastructure with disparate hardware,” says Verge Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Greg Campbell.

“Verge replaces unique and expensive hardware appliances with scalable intelligent software that uses building block commodity hardware. The result is less hardware and more software to solve a growing concern.”