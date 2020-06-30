D-Link announces new 5G solutions to elevate mobile internet connectivity

D-Link announced their new 5G solutions that create a world of wireless possibilities whether at home, at the office, or on the go. 5G networks elevate mobile internet connectivity and enhance IoT technology and devices to a level that has never been experienced before.

Delivering supercharged performance and extreme reliability, 5G will redefine and transform industries and completely change the way people live. D-Link enables enhanced broadband capacity, extremely low latency, super high bandwidth, and next-generation speeds with the DWP-1020 5G Outdoor CPE, DWR-978 5G Wi-Fi Router, and DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot.

“D-Link believes that 5G technology has and will continue to develop aggressively and create incredible, valuable user experiences,” said D-Link Corporation Chairman John Lee. “These new game-changing 5G innovations demonstrate D-Link’s commitment toward promoting an ever-evolving and improving world of connectivity.”

CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree DWP-1020 is a 5GNR Sub 6GHz + mmWave CPE that is designed for installation on the exterior of a home or business building in order to maximize signal reception, especially for mmWave frequencies. The device is rated to IP65 waterproof to protect it against the elements and is PoE-powered via a 5 Gbps Ethernet port for convenient installation.

The DWR-978 supports 5G NR Sub 6 GHz frequencies and allows users to access worldwide mobile broadband networks. It also provides a physical WAN port that supports a wide variety of connection types.

Designed for indoor use, the DWR-978 is perfect as a replacement for traditional wired service. Additional features include an RJ-11 port for VoLTE functionality and D-Link Intelligent QoS technology for prioritizing important network traffic.

Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, the DWR-2101 is one of the world’s first portable hotspots to combine the capacity of Wi-Fi 6 and speed of 5G and can provide high-speed, low latency wireless access at home, at the office, or on-the-go.

The DWR-2101 is also ideal for business and leisure travelers as it can support a wide range of international 5G bands.