SevOne Data Insight 3.0: Ensuring continuous performance for hybrid networks

SevOne announced the launch of Data Insight 3.0, an integrated component of the SevOne Network Data Platform.

This release of Data Insight 3.0 and availability of solutions for SD-WAN, Wi-Fi, and SDN completes the product transformation from a network monitoring appliance to an integrated network data platform to ensure continuous network performance.

To advance their digital transformations, enterprises, CSPs and MSPs are moving from their old, static, hardware-centric architectures to dynamic networks. In these new, software-driven environments, things move quickly and change rapidly—too fast, in fact, for traditional network management systems. The mismatch between modern networks and legacy monitoring creates blind spots with enormously negative consequences.

Data Insight 3.0 addresses these issues by allowing users to easily find, use and share valuable insights hidden in network performance data. Data Insight 3.0 leverages real-time monitoring and offers simple, reusable and scalable reporting, and troubleshooting workflows that enable operational consistency, with a new system architecture and an enhanced user experience.

Data Insight 3.0 delivers a series of new features and enhancements, including:

Day one report library : Users can now leverage a library of more than a dozen auto-populating reports and templates for the most common network performance needs. Some of these customizable reports include: Alert dashboards, TopN views, and summary reports coupled with device, object and indicator templates.

: Users can now leverage a library of more than a dozen auto-populating reports and templates for the most common network performance needs. Some of these customizable reports include: Alert dashboards, TopN views, and summary reports coupled with device, object and indicator templates. Metric pivoting via intelligent chaining : IT Operations teams can now quickly pivot on a target metric and visualize dependent flow and alert data leveraging intelligent chaining.

: IT Operations teams can now quickly pivot on a target metric and visualize dependent flow and alert data leveraging intelligent chaining. Embed expertise in troubleshooting workflows : IT Operations teams can now increase operational consistency and minimize triage time by embedding expertise into troubleshooting workflows and sharing best practices across teams.

: IT Operations teams can now increase operational consistency and minimize triage time by embedding expertise into troubleshooting workflows and sharing best practices across teams. In-context report launching: Users can now set context across multiple widgets, simultaneously, to initiate parallel reporting, filter the necessary data, and obtain insights faster.

“To close the gap between modern networks and legacy monitoring, IT operations teams require network monitoring capabilities that are just as fast, flexible and scalable as their new networks,” said Jim Melvin, COO at SevOne.

“More specifically, they require faster, smarter, and easier ways to gather and analyze performance data, shape the resulting operational insights, and share them with all types of users across their organizations.”

“Our recently published Network Management Megatrends 2020 research showed that customizable reporting, customizable dashboards, collaboration tools/workflows, network visualization and API integration with other tools were five of the top six features in a network management product,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research for Network Management at Enterprise Management Associates.

“The release of SevOne Data Insight 3.0, as part of the SevOne Network Data Platform, addresses these requirements directly. In particular, the ability to flexibly create workflows and share them across teams is crucial for continuous network performance as companies find their networks increasingly burdened.”