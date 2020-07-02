Gigamon solution achieves VMWare Ready certification

As organizations navigate through complex digital transformation (DX) initiatives, the ability to deliver a positive customer experience is vital to success. The underlying digital applications, and the ability to monitor their usage, play a central role in managing the performance of mission-critical operations and securing the network.

In a significant milestone in the support of DX, Gigamon announces that the GigaVUE Cloud Suite for VMware has obtained VMware Ready certification.

This milestone demonstrates delivery of comprehensive application visibility across complex hybrid environments, including east-west traffic, at scale.

GigaVUE efficiently collects, aggregates, processes and selectively filters traffic before forwarding to the proper security and analytics tools, enabling network optimization and security.

GigaVUE is now interoperable with VMware’s NSX-T and vCenter Server through APIs for improved agility, reduced manual management tasks and enhanced return on investment (ROI).

IT and InfoSec teams can now fortify their security and optimize their operations by:

Automating deployment of virtual TAPs using NSX Dynamic Service Insertion

“We are pleased that Gigamon and GigaVUE Cloud Suite for VMware qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware technologies.

“This signifies to customers that GigaVUE Cloud Suite for VMware can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments,” said Kristen Edwards, Director, Technology Alliance Partner Program at VMware.

“We must work together on simplifying cloud visibility. Gigamon and VMware have created a solution that automates deployment and discovery of new and relocated workloads, enabling next-generation digital enterprises to run fast and stay more secure,” said Ananda Rajagopal, Vice President of Products and Solutions at Gigamon.

“Certified ecosystem solutions expedite successful deployment and operations and this latest product certification serves as a strong validation of our combined solutions for customers.”

Gigamon Application Intelligence enables IT and InfoSec teams to obtain critical application visibility for contextual insights within hybrid cloud environments managed by VMware.