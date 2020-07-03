Enterprise and public sector leaders join Awake Security advisory board

Awake Security announced a cohort of enterprise and public sector leaders that have joined its advisory board. The multidisciplinary team comprises experts from across the security industry, including Richard Clarke, a leading global expert on national and cyber security; Malcolm Harkins, former chief security and privacy officer at Intel; Elena Kvochko, former security leader at Bank of America and Barclays; and DJ Patil, former United States chief data scientist.

“Awake has consistently sought out and worked with the best talent in their respective fields since day one, which has helped us detect and respond to threats faster than others and minimize impact,” said Rahul Kashyap, president and CEO at Awake Security.

“Our advisory board members have a diverse and impressive set of expertise in helping organizations stay ahead of today’s complex cyber threats and risks. Their guidance on our products, services and the experiences we deliver will be extremely valuable to our customers and the industry.”

Clarke served for 30 years in national security policy roles in the U.S. Government, first in the Pentagon, then the State Department, and finally for an unprecedented decade of continuous service to three Presidents in the White House, including as the nation’s first counterterrorism coordinator and cybersecurity czar.

Harkins will chair the Awake CISO Advisory Board bringing decades of experience having led the security, privacy and trust functions at companies ranging from Intel to Cylance. He is a published author on topics such as balancing costs and risk, InfoSec and next generation defenses.

Kvochko is a cyber security and business operations executive who has built her career in protecting some of the world’s largest companies from cyberattacks while delivering innovative technology and digital solutions.

Patil was the first U.S. chief data scientist, appointed by President Obama and worked in two administrations on domestic and national security issues. He has also held key data science leadership roles at companies including eBay, LinkedIn, RelateIQ (acquired by Salesforce), and most recently Devoted Health.

“Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and severe, capable of impacting everything from personal finances to healthcare and our national elections,” Richard Clarke said.

“As sophisticated attackers continuously up their game and powerful attack tools proliferate, it’s up to private companies to defend our organizations’ most critical data. Awake has consistently proven capable of defeating the most advanced threats. That’s a mission I deeply believe in, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team and advisory board.”

Awake Security offers a cerebral network traffic analysis solution that enables organizations to understand their entire attack surface, detect threats by processing countless points of data and uncovering abnormalities, and respond effectively with actionable information.

Mimicking the intelligence and processes of the human brain, the Awake Security Platform automates the collective abilities of the world’s top security analysts, enabling enterprises to stay ahead of today’s complex cyber threats.

“Security teams today are being asked to protect rapidly transforming and often invisible infrastructure,” said Malcolm Harkins.

“Awake’s combination of situational awareness, detection and response provides the low-friction security controls that every organization needs to protect its infrastructure while enabling the business. I am honored to bring my experience as a CISO to bear as Awake continues its journey to secure organizations around the world.”