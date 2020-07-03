MemSQL appoints Jordan Tigani as chief product officer

MemSQL, The Database of Now for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, has named Jordan Tigani as chief product officer. Tigani was formerly the director of product management for Google BigQuery.

Tigani assumes oversight of MemSQL’s engineering and product teams, with the goal of scaling these operations and expanding on the success of MemSQL’s cloud products.

Tigani is acclaimed for having been one of the founders of Google BigQuery and leading its growth for the last few years in both engineering and product leadership roles. At MemSQL, he will help define and execute on the product roadmap, solve customer problems, drive product innovation, and accelerate revenue growth.

“The product and engineering effort at MemSQL represents half of the company,” said Nikita Shamgunov, MemSQL co-CEO and co-founder. “Given Jordan’s deep technology experience, unparalleled cloud and database domain expertise, and proven success, he is the ideal match for this position, and MemSQL could not be more excited to welcome him aboard.”

“MemSQL offers me a great opportunity to use both sides of my brain,” said Tigani. “Having been a product manager, an engineering manager, and an engineer, this role fits my background extremely well.

“MemSQL has enormous potential. It reminds me of BigQuery a few years ago – stellar technology, just needing a bit of polish and focus before taking off into the stratosphere. I’m excited to be a part of that journey.”

Prior to joining Google, a decade ago, Tigani had various engineering roles at early stage startups, and spent several years in the Windows kernel and Microsoft Research teams.

During his time at Google, he authored two books on Google BigQuery, and correctly predicted 14 out of 15 matches in the 2014 World Cup as part of an effort to demonstrate the power of integrating enterprise data warehouse and machine learning technologies.

Shamgunov added, “Jordan is an important strategic hire who will help MemSQL realize the next level of our product evolution – to provide a single pane of glass for all data analytic workloads in a world which is decisively based on cloud and multi-cloud environments and built for scale.”

To complement the work that Tigani is overseeing, MemSQL is placing a strong focus on customer obsession from product design to sale. The company’s recent hire of Paul Asmar as vice president of client technical services underscores MemSQL’s commitment to its customers and its commodity hardware.

Asmar is responsible for pre- and post-sale customer success, with a focus on enabling and expanding adoption, consistency, profitability, repeatability, speed, and time to value.

“Customer success is my passion,” said Asmar. “Customer challenges are opportunities to make those we serve successful and turn them into repeat, referenceable customers. I’ve had a lot of success creating customer advocates over the past two decades working for leading enterprise software companies.”