PCI Pal’s Agent Assist solution is now compliant with key Avaya Contact Center solutions

PCI Pal, the global provider of secure payment solutions, announced that its Agent Assist solution is now compliant with key Avaya Contact Center solutions, enabling enterprises to integrate telephone payment security into their existing telephony systems to help achieve PCI DSS compliance for telephone and digital payments.

Avaya Holdings is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

PCI Pal’s Agent Assist uses DTMF masking technology to intercept tones and hide payment card information that customers enter at the point of payment. Sensitive card data is concealed from customer service agents while keeping the line open for agents and customers to interact.

The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® Experience Portal 7.2.3 using Avaya Session Border Controller for Enterprise 8.

“Compliance testing our Agent Assist application with Avaya Aura Experience Portal helps give customers looking to incorporate a PCI Compliant payment card security solution into their existing telephony and contact center infrastructure a number of benefits,” said Darren Gill, Chief Revenue Officer, PCI Pal.

“It also helps us deliver a more enhanced service to customers utilizing Avaya’s market-leading communications solutions.”

“PCI Pal provides a complete suite of card payment security solutions that help customers around the globe achieve PCI Compliance within their contact centers, whether on premise or in the cloud,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Partners, Developers and Alliances, Avaya.

“We are delighted that its Agent Assist solution has successfully completed DevConnect compliance testing, helping Avaya customers confidently integrate the solution into their existing systems and processes.”

PCI Pal is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, PCI Pal can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility.

This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.