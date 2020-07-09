MathCraft releases Access Commander 4.0 built for compliance with national security regulations

MathCraft Security Technologies has announced the release of industrial security compliance solution Access Commander 4.0.

Geared towards Facility Security Officers (FSOs) and other government contracting professionals, Access Commander 4.0 is built for comprehensive compliance with national security regulations including the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM), Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) and the DoD’s upcoming Cybersecurity Model Maturity Certification (CMMC) program.

“We listened to our clients, they wanted one solution for comprehensive governance and oversight. We have developed a single-platform solution for the government contracting industry,” according to Imo Etuk, President/CEO of MathCraft.

Available on-premise or cloud, the software now includes a redesigned user interface, dashboards, enhanced Insider Threat analysis, modules to address Security Executive Agent Directive (SEAD) 3 through SEAD 7 reporting requirements, Counterintelligence, Foreign Travel, Suspicious Contacts and more.

Access Commander completes MathCraft’s Enterprise Security Suite, that also includes Portal Commander and ViSi Commander. These three tools provide comprehensive industrial security management, visitor management, workflow and self-service functionalities to cleared contractors.

When asked about competing solutions, Etuk said, “No other vendor provides this much functionality; our products are designed to be the last word on compliance.”

The next generation of threats

Last year, over 4 billion sensitive or classified records were exposed through data breaches. According to a 2018 MITRE report, a majority of government contractors were not in compliance with federal standards like DFARS 7012 or NIST 800-171.

As a result of these increased security threats, regulators have proposed initiatives like CMMC to impose stricter security requirements on private businesses operating in the federal space.

When asked to comment, Etuk said, “The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is stressing counterintelligence, which is the right move. Risk has become a factor of giving the wrong people access to your organization; insider threats, foreign and suspicious contacts – these are all things FSOs track and Access Commander enables them to do just that!”

Government contractors will be faced with greater reporting requirements in the future, including the maintenance of strict records for any security incidents or breaches of protocol.

For those seeking automated solutions, Etuk says, “It’s our responsibility to stay one step ahead of compliance, so that our clients are prepared to manage and mitigate existing and future threats.”