WISI Communications launches pluggable 10G OLT/ONU MicroPlug, developed by Tibit

WISI Communications is announcing the general availability of 10G SFP+ transceivers for 10G EPON and XGS-PON applications, developed by Tibit Communications.

The revolutionary OLT solution embedded in a transceiver can plug directly into a remote node or Ethernet switch with SFP+ ports, making it ideal as an overlay technology or for new network builds.

The MicroPlug OLT offers a cost-effective, scalable alternative to dedicated OLT equipment. It requires less space and power than any other OLT product, and its modular and remote management capabilities make it an ideal fit for virtualized PON (vPON) solutions and software-defined networking (SDN) implementations.

The OLT and open-architecture management solution is uniquely designed to interoperate with a 3rd party ONUs to allow flexible, cost-effective pairing with a wide range of customer premise equipment.

This interoperability includes pairing with Ethernet-pluggable ONU solutions for a plug-and-play PON deployment without manual provisioning and SLA configuration. This solution enables service providers to deploy high-bandwidth services in an agile, elastic, and dynamic way.

“PON should be much simpler to deploy than it is today.” said Richard Stanfield, CEO of Tibit Communications.

“With WISI Communications as a strategic partner we will simplify the deployment and operation of next generation xPON networks. As a company with a 90-year history in communications, WISI has been one of the world’s pioneers in broadband technology. This makes them the ideal partner for the innovative 10G MicroPlugTM OLT Transceiver.”

“WISI Communications is excited to partner with Tibit Communications to bring the market leading Pluggable 10G OLT / ONU MicroPlug to the European market,” said Axel Sihn, Managing Director of WISI Gruppe.

“The ability to flexibly deploy 10G PON technology, with WISI Communications’ history of innovation and support, will simplify and accelerate 10G PON for FTTX deployments.”