Zyxel launches hybrid layer 2 switches featuring tri-mode management capability

Zyxel Networks announced the launch of a series of high-performance hybrid layer 2 switches that can be managed via the cloud, via Web (GUI) or command line interface (CLI), or Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP).

The new Zyxel GS2220 series of 10-, 28- and 50-port Gigabit Ethernet switches deliver an unprecedented combination of performance and management flexibility to meet the challenging and constantly-changing network infrastructure requirements.

Unparalleled management flexibility

Ideal for deployment in high-density, bandwidth-intensive environments as in the hospitality and education industries, the GS2220 series switches support NebulaFlex Pro which allows users to switch between standalone management, using CLI or SNMP, or via the cloud using Zyxel’s intuitive and powerful Nebula Cloud Network Management Solution.

Nebula gives users the ability to monitor and control their networks from anywhere, at anytime from one centralized interface.

Maximum performance to support converged networking applications

The rack-mountable GS2220 series, which features a fanless design for whisper-silent operation, incorporates an extensive Layer 2 feature set that can shape network traffic to support VoIP, video conferencing and IPTV deployments.

Advanced traffic control such as L2 multicast, IGMP snooping, Multicast VLAN Registration (MVR) provides hotels, businesses and educational institutions greater agility and more effective traffic management for converged applications.

PoE switches offer power efficiency and energy savings

The GS2220 series includes 10-, 28- and 50-port models that support the 802.3at PoE Plus standard, offering 30-watts per port with overall power budgets as high as 375-watts.

The PoE switches conserve power and increase efficiency with the default consumption mode which allows delivery of only the actual power required by the connected devices and PoE scheduling which provides the ability to restrict power distribution to specific hours.

A PoE consumption indicator on front panel and web GUI provides users with real-time power utilization at a glance.

“For many businesses and organizations, among many other challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the use of bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive applications a crucial component in simply conducting everyday business,” explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel.

“The new GS2220 switches are ideal solutions especially during this challenging time. Not only do they provide the robust performance and features required to maximize the performance of converged network applications, but they provide the flexibility to monitor and manage the networks on-site or remotely via the cloud to comply with an organization’s social distancing guidelines.”

The new Zyxel GS2220 Gigabit Ethernet L2 Managed Switch series includes:

GS2220-10 8-port GbE L2 Switch with GbE Uplink ($179.99 street) – Eight GbE RJ-45 ports and two GbE combo ports

GS2220-28 24-port GbE L2 Switch with GbE Uplink ($389.99) – 24 GbE RJ-45 ports and four GbE combo ports

GS2220-50 48-port GbE L2 Switch with GbE Uplink ($629.99) – 44 GbE RJ-45 ports, four GbE combo ports, and two GbE SFP slots

GS2220-10HP 8-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with GbE Uplink ($279.99) – Eight GbE PoE RJ-45 ports and two GbE combo ports with a 180W PoE power budget

GS2220-28HP 24-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with GbE Uplink ($649.99) – 24 GbE PoE RJ45 ports and four GbE combo ports with a 375W PoE power budget

GS2220-50HP 48-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with GbE Uplink ($849.99) – 48 GbE PoE RJ-45 ports, four GbE combo ports, and two GbE SFP ports with a 375W PoE power budget.

All Zyxel GS2220 Series switches come with a one-year free Nebula Pro license and carry a limited lifetime warranty and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners.