NETGEAR launches two 16-port Gigabit Smart Managed Pro Switches with optional cloud management

NETGEAR announces the availability of GS716TP and GS716TPP, two new 16-port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switches with 2 SFP Ports with optional Cloud Management and 180W and 300W Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) budgets respectively.

The global PoE market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years, as widespread adoption of WiFi and increasing demand for network security cameras are projected to drive the industry demand. PoE devices encompass VoIP phones, IP security cameras, wireless access points, video-over-IP endpoints, proximity sensors, door locks and other IoT devices.

The GS716TP and GS716TPP Gigabit Smart Managed Pro Switches are the ideal solution for the most advanced small and medium organizations looking for the best combination of features, performance, and value.

The GS716TP comes in at the lowest cost to features ratio carrying the best value in the industry and the GS716TPP is equipped with double the PoE power budget of competitive switches for this category.

Both of these new Smart Managed Pro Switches provide the small business landscape with great value thanks to configurable L2 network features like VLANs and PoE operation scheduling, allowing deployment of PoE-based devices simply and securely.

Advanced features such as DiffServ QoS, LACP link aggregation and Spanning Tree will satisfy even the most advanced small or medium business networks. In addition, they will allow network segregation and secure backup networking, as well as full control over PoE network availability.

The latest switches are purposely designed for converged networks where voice, video and data are all carried on a single network platform.

“These new Smart Managed Pro switches from NETGEAR bring enterprise-class networking to budget-sensitive SMBs. As a leading provider of network equipment for SMBs, NETGEAR understands the importance of providing a great selection of PoE port counts and PoE power budgets that can adapt to business needs, whether in office, hospitality, catering, education or retail domains,” explains Richard Jonker, VP Product Management, NETGEAR Business.

With these new models, additional features were added for full flexibility:

Single-Sign-On (SSO) registration for firmware and security updates and warranty entitlement.

Remote/Cloud Management capability with NETGEAR Insight. Users can instantly activate NETGEAR Insight Cloud management from the web GUI. A one-year one-device subscription to NETGEAR Insight Premium or Insight Pro is also included with the purchase of each of these switches.

By activating NETGEAR Insight Cloud management, users will enable fundamental management features allowing businesses simpler configuration and deployment from anywhere. This can be done using the NETGEAR Insight app from mobile devices or the Insight Cloud Portal from any device with a web browser.

GS716TP and GS716TPP include advanced features for SMBs, such as: