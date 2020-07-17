Lightstream Network Managed Services: Helping orgs of all sizes to better manage risk

Lightstream announced the launch of Lightstream Network Managed Services (NMS). The customizable managed-services solution helps organizations of all sizes to better manage risk by improving their network’s availability, efficiency and technology implementation as well as addressing overspending.

Many of today’s IT departments struggle to resolve network and carriers outages due to network complexity, outdated hardware and software and limited resources. According to Gartner, the average hourly cost of network downtime is $5,600 per minute.

Lightstream NMS helps customers overcome these challenges by proactively monitoring and managing their infrastructure devices and network spend, resolving carrier issues faster and identifying and stopping chronic events on their networks.

Lightstream NMS is delivered through two tiers of services via its 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. These services include:

Proactive monitoring & carrier management

Proactive monitoring of infrastructure devices with system failure notification

Triage/isolation of system failure events

Carrier management including opening of tickets for network failure, escalation and drive to resolution

Event correlation to identify and remediate chronic carrier issues

Quarterly reviews

Managed services

All components of proactive monitoring & carrier management

Full management of network infrastructure devices

Incident management of connected network elements for all issues beyond carrier management

Configuration management, change management and break/fix of the managed device

Monthly reviews

“Lightstream NMS bring needed resources, technical expertise and fanatical customer service to the fundamental task of keeping companies networks up and running,” said Lightstream CEO Jim Cassell.

“Our holistic approach provides not only proactive network monitoring and management but also addresses technology optimization and network overspending. We stay focused on our customers’ networks so they can stay focused on their businesses.”