Blackpoint Cyber MDR 4.0: Stopping breaches before they take hold

Blackpoint Cyber announces the launch of its MDR (Managed Detection and Response) 4.0 service, which provides 24/7 security monitoring, live threat detection, active threat hunting, and true response; stopping breaches before they take hold.

MDR 4.0 is built around the company’s patented SNAP-Defense platform — the first contextually aware breach detection and response platform on the market – and includes over 200 new detection capabilities as well as a new malicious tradecraft detection engine (ACTion) with improved risk ratings.

Underpinned by decades of world class cyber operations experience in the US Intelligence community, Blackpoint’s SNAP-Defense platform has been designed from the ground up to be the fastest threat detection and response platform focused on detecting and stopping threats even when automated solutions fail.

Blackpoint’s SNAP-Defense platform is the foundation of Blackpoint’s MDR service and was built to detect and stop today’s modern cyber threats. Features include live network mapping, asset visibility and context, lateral spread detection, remote privilege activity monitoring, and hacker tradecraft detection.

Blackpoint’s MDR 4.0 service utilizes the platform to detect threats mapped to the industry-standard MITRE ATT&CK Framework. Blackpoint’s MDR is unique in the industry in that it primarily uses its own patented technology specifically built for breach detection and response, where other managed security services rely on numerous, expensive third-party technologies.

The 4.0 service also includes completely redesigned monthly reports with ten times more information for the client or partner. These reports will soon be available in the Blackpoint Portal, which offers enhanced customer self-service capabilities.

“We built MDR 4.0 using the data and knowledge obtained over the last six years developing cyber security technology and operating a 24/7 security service,” said Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber.

“With a custom-built new tradecraft detection engine (ACTion), the 4.0 service improves efficiency and detection capabilities and offers completely redesigned reporting to provide better visibility into all the work we do 24/7 to keep our clients protected.

“The launch comes at a time when organizations are increasingly concerned about protecting their infrastructure as we’ve seen more and more sophisticated cyberattacks.”

Blackpoint’s MDR 4.0 upgrade is available to all new and existing clients at no additional cost.