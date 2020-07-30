Offensive Security acquires security training project VulnHub

Offensive Security has acquired open source security training resource hub VulnHub. The acquisition is part of OffSec’s ongoing mission to provide practical training content to aspiring cybersecurity professionals.

“As part of Offensive Security’s ongoing commitment to community projects, we are excited to add VulnHub to the OffSec family,” said Ning Wang, CEO, Offensive Security. “VulnHub’s mission perfectly aligns with our ethos of providing material that allows anyone to ‘try harder’ by gaining practical, hands-on experience in digital security, computer software and network administration.”

VulnHub is an open source, continually updated catalog of IT assets that are legally hackable, breakable, and exploitable by design. The catalog represents a unique opportunity for security and IT professionals to try their hand at penetration testing in a safe, controlled environment.

All VulnHub content will remain available for free in keeping with OffSec’s commitment to open source.

OffSec also provides several other open source tools designed to help security professionals gain hands-on experience, including Kali Linux, Exploit DB, and Metasploit unleashed.