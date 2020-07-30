Qualys acquires software assets of Spell Security

Qualys has acquired the software assets of Spell Security, an endpoint detection and response start-up.

This acquisition further strengthens Qualys’ security and threat research, advances endpoint behavior detection capabilities, and brings rich telemetry to the Qualys Cloud Platform. In addition, Spell’s deep knowledge of threat hunting and adversary techniques provides unique defense capabilities and analysis addressing the multi-vector threats customers are now faced with.

“The entire Spell Security team and I are thrilled to be part of such a pioneering and innovative cybersecurity company. Qualys’ approach to delivering a unified cloud platform with all the information needed for protection, detection and response at your fingertips is well ahead of anything we’ve seen. This groundbreaking approach allows expert Threat Hunters, who are in great demand, to respond more effectively to the most sophisticated attacks. Thus, drastically reducing the time to respond,” said Rajesh Mony, founder and CTO of Spell Security. “We look forward to continuing to bring new technologies and capabilities to the Qualys Cloud Platform and its new integrated Multi-Vector EDR offering.”

As with all Qualys acquisitions, key Spell Security employees have joined Qualys, including founder Rajesh Mony as CTO, Malware Detection Solutions.

“Spell Security’s thought leadership blended with their immense talent and experience delivers great value for our organization. The Spell Hunt Platform and hunting reports give Hughes Systique, actionable visibility into our endpoints for malicious activities. With Spell Hunt Reporting, our Infosec team receives the much-needed information to keep our company assets secure. Bringing together asset management, vulnerability risk management and multi-vector EDR into a single console is very powerful. I can’t wait to look at the new Qualys Multi-Vector EDR offering,” said Bhupinder Singh, AVP, Hughes Systique Corporation.

The Spell Security team has a very strong background in threat hunting and breach investigations, which enables them to incorporate this experience directly into a powerful EDR platform built from the threat hunter’s point of view.

The Spell Security Platform will help Qualys Multi-Vector EDR customers with:

Deep malware threat research and reverse engineering expertise

Additional niche agent data-collection techniques to detect malicious activities

Continuous collection of host telemetry as well as MITRE-based detections across the endpoints through powerful in-house security and threat research

Ability to automatically correlate telemetry with the context of historical threat events through a powerful anomaly detection and reporting engine

Incident investigation and response instrumentation based on threat models

With native integration of Spell Security hunting and reporting capabilities on the Qualys platform, Qualys Multi-Vector EDR will enable security teams to detect and hunt for high fidelity threats, gain the full context of the attack path with powerful correlation of all security vectors for investigation and prioritization of security incidents, and respond appropriately to eliminate the root cause of the incident.

“Spell Security delivers outstanding malware and threat research capabilities, front line experience investigating security incidents and data breaches, and powerful triage-driven threat hunting capabilities,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. “Adding their technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform enables us to further strengthen our security and threat research, advanced endpoint behavior detection and provide customers with enhanced telemetry for even greater visibility, which helps them respond to threats more quickly. We welcome Spell Security to the Qualys family.”