The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hackers and online scammers, and cybersecurity pros saw a 63 percent increase in cyber-attacks related to the pandemic, according to a survey by ISSA and ESG.

Organizations were fairly prepared for the global pandemic

Thirty-nine percent of respondents claim that they were very prepared to secure WFH devices and applications while 34 percent were prepared. Twenty-seven percent were underprepared.

COVID-19 and WFH are driving improved collaboration

Slightly more than one-third of organizations have experienced significant improvement in coordination between business, IT, and security executives as a result of COVID-19 issues and 38 percent have seen marginal relationship improvements.

COVID-19/WFH have had an impact on cybersecurity professionals and their organizations alike

The research indicates that COVID-19 has forced cybersecurity professionals to change their priorities/activities, increased their workloads, increased the number of meetings they have had to attend, and increased the stress levels associated with their jobs. Meanwhile 48 percent say that WFH has impacted the security team’s ability to support new business applications/initiatives.

Most organizations don’t believe the pandemic will increase 2020 cybersecurity spending

Only 20 percent believe that COVID-19 security requirements will lead to an increase in security spending in 2020, while 25 percent think their organizations will be forced to decrease security spending this year. Where they expect their spending to increase, at least half pointed to priority areas being identity and access management, endpoint security, web and email security, and data security.

COVID-19 may not impact cybersecurity priorities

Seventy percent report that they don’t know or don’t believe that this crisis will lead to cybersecurity becoming a higher priority. Only 30 percent say that cybersecurity will be a higher priority.

Finally, is COVID-19 causing cybersecurity professionals to be concerned about their jobs or career choice? Overall, the answer seems to be “no” to both questions, however, the data seems to indicate that there is more uncertainty in the short-term about current cybersecurity jobs.

“COVID-19 had a wide-ranging impact on individuals on the security staff. With 84 percent of cybersecurity professionals working exclusively from home during the pandemic and almost two-thirds believing that their organizations will be more flexible with work-at-home policies moving forward, COVID-19 has personally impacted cybersecurity professionals in their jobs and in their lives. This is in addition to the ongoing impact on organizations and security teams from the yearly worsening problem of the cybersecurity skills shortage,” Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and ESG Fellow.

“While it’s promising to see that the majority of organizations were able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well, it is surprising that we are not seeing an increase in cybersecurity spending or prioritization following this event. If anything this should serve as a wakeup call that cybersecurity is what enables businesses to remain open and operational. Organizations prioritizing cybersecurity as a result of the pandemic will likely emerge as leaders in the next wave of cybersecurity process innovation and best practices,” said Candy Alexander, Board President, ISSA International.