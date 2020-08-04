eBook: Planning for Office 365 Gaps

Many organizations are trading on-premises systems for cloud-based solutions, a move that brings virtually limitless scalability, storage and accessibility – usually at a lower cost and with reduced complexity.

But ignoring the gaps that come with relying on a single vendor dramatically increases your risk profile and potential for a negative business impact due to an attack or unintended breach. It doesn’t have to be this way.

With proper cyber resilience planning and the right third-party cloud services, you can reduce risk, protect productivity, and make the move to Office 365 with confidence.