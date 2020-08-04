Modshield SB application firewall now available in the AWS Marketplace

StrongBox IT released its flagship application firewall – Modshield SB, now available in the AWS Marketplace on a cloud subscription model and a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) model.

A feature-rich, scalable and cost-effective application firewall, Modshield SB is designed to provide protection against all major attack vectors (OWASP Top 10 and more). It supports multiple domains and applications using a single instance with no additional license costs.

With curated threat intelligence updated continuously, Modshield SB offers real-time protection from Bots, Crawlers, Spiders, Bad IPs and Tor IPs. The built-in Denial of Service (DoS) protection also helps safeguard the application from random repetitive attacks ensuring availability of applications.

Modshield SB uses Modsecurity and OWASP Core ruleset as its engine and StrongBox IT’s proprietary code as a UI and enablement wrapper.

“With proven core components and a host of user-friendly features, Modshield SB is going to be an integral tool for businesses looking to implement a first line of defence for their business systems without any compromise in cost economies. Modshield SB is a user-friendly, robust security solution available right within AWS Marketplace, and by far one of the most affordable too,” said Joseph Martin, Strongbox IT’s CEO.

Key features: