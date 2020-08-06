Patrick Harr becomes CEO of SlashNext

SlashNext announced that security and cloud services veteran Patrick Harr has joined the company as CEO.

With a proven track record of leading security and cloud startups, as well as Fortune 100 divisions, Harr will drive the company’s next phase of growth and accelerate its mission to protect the world’s internet users from all forms of phishing across email, mobile, web, SMS, social networking, gaming and collaboration services.

“Appointing Patrick to our executive leadership team is an important and strategic move for SlashNext,” said Atif Mushtaq, SlashNext Founder and CTO. “His track record of scaling disruptive start-ups into high-growth, customer first organizations makes him an invaluable asset to our company, partners and customers.”

The rapid shift to remote working, the proliferation of mobile, and bring your own devices (BYOD) for work has significantly increased phishing attacks and risks. Phishing attacks have skyrocketed, with a 350% increase since January 2020 according to Google and 85% of phishing attacks are happening outside of email on mobile devices according to Verizon.

Phishing attacks have also moved beyond credential stealing to now include social engineering scams, scareware, rogue software, phishing exploits and phishing call backs. Powered by its patented, machine learning SEERTM technology, SlashNext delivers real-time, end-to-end protection for mobile and web users for all phishing types across all communication channels. The company also delivers the highest phishing detection rate at 99.95% with the lowest false positives at 0.00000014, while ensuring no disruption in user experience, privacy or productivity.

“SlashNext is directly addressing the debilitating rise of phishing attacks and is poised to become the go-to solution for organizations interested in protecting themselves against phishing attacks across mobile, web, and networks before damage occurs,” said Promod Haque, Senior Managing Partner at Nor-west. “When you pair that opportunity with Patrick’s proven track record, SlashNext is poised for strong success.”

Prior to SlashNext, Harr was CEO of cloud file services provider Panzura, which he transformed into a software subscription company, grew ACV 400% and led the organization to successful acquisition in 2020. He has held senior executive and GM positions at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), VMware, BlueCoat (formerly CacheFlow) and was CEO of multiple security and storage start-ups, including Nirvanix (acquired by Oracle), Preventsys (acquired by McAfee) and Sanera (acquired by McDATA). While at HPE, Harr scaled the new Americas cloud business 19X leveraging key GTM partners and generated over $1.5B in revenue. He also was the youngest GM at Novell where he led the proxy, firewall and single sign on products.

“I’m excited to join a great team, board and company exclusively focused on protecting users from phishing, the number one security threat in today’s distributed workforce and mobile world,” said Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. “We have a tremendous opportunity working together with our great partners to protect the world’s Internet users from phishing without compromising experience, productivity and privacy.”