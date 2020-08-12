Alcatel-Lucent and RingCentral introduce cloud solution, Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and RingCentral announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce a new co-branded cloud solution – Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral – making it unique and exclusive for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will jointly develop programs enabling both companies to lead the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.

“We are excited to partner with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and to bring our industry-leading cloud communications solutions to their customers and partners,” said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman and CEO.

“Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s strong presence in Europe and beyond will enhance our ability to jointly enable customers and partners accelerate their migration to cloud communication solutions in these markets.”

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s mission is to deliver customized technology experiences to enterprises with a verticalized business approach in networking, communications, and cloud.

Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral will enrich the company’s cloud portfolio enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation with public Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

“Customers demand agile, robust and secured cloud communication and collaboration solutions in today’s high-speed technology world,” said Jack Chen, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

“For our customers and partners, this strategic partnership enables us to offer them a wider choice of technology-leading cloud solutions, to comprehensively cover their business needs.

“This partnership will also enable Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to accelerate the development and transformation of our cloud business to become the number one player in cloud solutions in Europe and beyond focusing on vertical solutions and services to make everything connect.

“It will bring significant opportunities for our well-established business partner ecosystem and strong values for our customers.”

Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral will be available in the first quarter of 2021.