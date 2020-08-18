Updated cryptojacking worm steals AWS credentials

A malicious cryptocurrency miner and DDoS worm that has been targeting Docker systems for months now also steals Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials.

What’s more, TeamTNT – the attackers wielding it – have also begun targeting Kubernetes clusters and Jenkins servers.

The original threat

TeamTNT’s “calling card” appears when the worm first runs on the target installation:

First spotted by MalwareHunterTeam and Trend Micro researchers in May 2020, the original worm would:

Scan for open Docker daemon ports (i.e., misconfigured Docker containers)

Create an Alpine Linux container to host the coinminer and DDoS bot

Search for and delete other coin miners and malware

Configure the firewall to allow ports that will be used by the other components, sinkhole other domain names, exfiltrate sensitive information from the host machine

Download additional utilities, a log cleaner, and a tool that attackers may use to pivot to other devices in the network (via SSH)

Download and install the coinminer

Collect system information and send it to the C&C server

New capabilities

The latest iteration has been equipped with new capabilities, Cado Security researchers found.

The worm still scans for open Docker APIs, then spins up Docker images and install itself in a new container, but it now also searches for exploitable Kubernetes systems and files containing AWS credentials and configuration details – just in case the compromised systems run on the AWS infrastructure.

The code to steal these files is relatively straightforward, the researchers note, and they expect other worms to copy this new ability soon.

But are the attackers using the stolen credentials or are they selling them? The researchers tried to find out by sending “canary” AWS keys to TeamTNT’s servers, but they haven’t been used yet.

“This indicates that TeamTNT either manually assess and use the credentials, or any automation they may have created isn’t currently functioning,” they concluded.

Nevertheless, they urge businesses to: