Expand your cloud expertise: Discount on CCSP training

Challenging times call for exceptional measures. And (ISC)² is committed to helping you keep your Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification goals on track this year. (ISC)² is bringing back special pricing on flexible CCSP exam prep so you can keep moving forward with full freedom and confidence.

For a limited time, take advantage of Official CCSP Online Self-Paced Training at a discounted price of just $495 – normally $749.

Now’s the time to advance your career with the most highly regarded cloud security credential.

CCSP Online Self-Paced Training includes:

  • 180-day access to course content
  • Official (ISC)² Student Training Guide (electronic)
  • More than 100 prerecorded videos
  • Interactive flash cards
  • Case studies and real-world scenarios
  • Knowledge checks after each domain
  • Post-course assessment questions
