BigID launches Hyperscan technology to speed up unstructured data scans

BigID introduced Hyperscan technology for scanning large volumes of unstructured file data in the data center or cloud at petabyte scale.

BigID’s Hyperscan leverages BigID developed ML to dramatically expedite the classification, cataloging and correlation of sensitive data in high volume file stores like O365, Sharepoint, Box, GDrive, S3, NetApp, EMC, HDFS for the purposes of data compliance, privacy, remediation, access governance, cloud migration, minimization or retention.

Organizations produce and store petabytes of documents like PDFs, spreadsheets, presentations, and forms – yearly. Understanding what and whose data is inside these diverse “unstructured” files has always proved challenging, requiring large compute resources to achieve performance that can take months or years for scanning typical enterprise volumes.

This creates significant issues for data compliance, security and governance since files often contain sensitive data about people, IP, accounts and more. For over a decade the only innovation in scanning unstructured files was around optimizing data parsers and parallelizing scanners.

BigID completely rethinks how unstructured data is scanned and processed achieving the first order of magnitude speed enhancements in a generation.

BigID’s patent-pending ML intelligently prioritizes how data is processed based on content and context, significantly reducing scan processing time without losing precision. The result is performance gains – relative to traditional approaches – of up to 95% for finding sensitive data plus the ability to perform additional firsts not possible in other unstructured data scanners

Enforce data compliance

Perform Data Subject Rights across all data in files

Cluster similar files together

Flag duplicate documents

Minimize data for security or cloud migration

Enhance BigID’s or any other data catalog with unstructured data content

Enable accurate remediation and retention of documents inside BigID

Provide accurate identification of excess file permissioning

Simplify file encryption, tokenization and redaction via BigID partners

“Hyperscan is a transformative step that enables organizations to save up to 95% of their scan time for historically problematic unstructured files” explained Nimrod Vax, Head of Product and co-founder of BigID.

“By applying BigID developed ML intelligence to vast amounts of data across the organization, BigID enables organizations to know what’s in their file stores faster and in so doing simplify compliance, privacy, cloud migration and governance.”