Week in review: Kali Linux 2020.3, mobile security threats, ISO certs at risk of lapsing

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:

Updated cryptojacking worm steals AWS credentials

A malicious cryptocurrency miner and DDoS worm that has been targeting Docker systems for months now also steals Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials.

Thousands of ISO certifications at risk of lapsing due to halted re-certification audits

Thousands of valuable ISO management system certifications earned by UK companies may now be at risk because auditors from Certification Bodies may not have been able to attend organizations’ premises to conduct essential re-certification audits during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Kali Linux 2020.3 released: A new shell and a Bluetooth Arsenal for NetHunter

Offensive Security has released Kali Linux 2020.3, the latest iteration of the popular open source penetration testing platform. You can download it or upgrade to it.

How do I select a risk assessment solution for my business?

To select a suitable risk assessment solution for your business, you need to think about a variety of factors. We’ve talked to several cybersecurity professionals to get their insight on the topic.

Fileless worm builds cryptomining, backdoor-planting P2P botnet

A fileless worm dubbed FritzFrog has been found roping Linux-based devices – corporate servers, routers and IoT devices – with SSH servers into a P2P botnet whose apparent goal is to mine cryptocurrency.

Disrupting a power grid with cheap equipment hidden in a coffee cup

Cyber-physical systems security researchers at the University of California, Irvine can disrupt the functioning of a power grid using about $50 worth of equipment tucked inside a disposable coffee cup.

What enterprises should consider when it comes to IoT security

Many enterprises have realized that the IoT presents tremendous business opportunities. The IoT can help businesses stay agile in changing situations and maintain a high level of visibility into operations, while positively impacting their bottom line. According to a BI Intelligence report, those who adopt IoT can experience increased productivity, reduced operating costs and expansion into new markets.

Potential Apache Struts 2 RCE flaw fixed, PoCs released

Have you already updated your Apache Struts 2 to version 2.5.22, released in November 2019? You might want to, and quickly, as information about a potential RCE vulnerability (CVE-2019-0230) and PoC exploits for it have been published.

Most ICS vulnerabilities disclosed this year can be exploited remotely

More than 70% of ICS vulnerabilities disclosed in the first half of 2020 can be exploited remotely, highlighting the importance of protecting internet-facing ICS devices and remote access connections, according to Claroty.

Internal audit leaders should develop new skills to stay relevant

Chief audit executives (CAEs) and internal audit leaders report their next-generation competency levels in three vital areas – governance, methodology and enabling technology – to be remarkably low, a Protiviti survey reveals.

ATM makers fix flaws allowing illegal cash withdrawals

ATM manufacturers Diebold Nixdorf and NCR have fixed a number of software vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code with or without SYSTEM privileges, and to make illegal cash withdrawals by committing deposit forgery and issueing valid commands to dispense currency.

3 tips to increase speed and minimize risk when making IT decisions

There is nothing like a crisis to create a sense of urgency and spawn actions. This is especially true for enterprise IT teams, who are tasked with new responsibilities and critical decisions.

62% of blue teams have difficulty stopping red teams during adversary simulation exercises

New Exabeam research shows that 62 percent of blue teams have difficulty stopping red teams during adversary simulation exercises.

Know the threats to mobile security

Where there’s money, there’s also an opportunity for fraudulent actors to leverage security flaws and weak entry-points to access sensitive, personal consumer information. This has caused a sizeable percentage of consumers to avoid adopting mobile banking completely and has become an issue for financial institutions who must figure out how to provide a full range of financial services through the mobile channel in a safe and secure way.

Why do healthcare organizations have a target on their back?

While there has been an uptick of attacks on healthcare organizations due to coronavirus, a 2019 Healthcare Data Breach Report found more healthcare records were breached in 2019 than in the six years from 2009 to 2014, indicating that the rise of threats to healthcare records has been an ongoing trend.

Brand impersonation is a go-to tactic for attackers, especially for credential phishing and BEC attacks

Trends in BEC and email security during Q2 2020 included a peaking and plateauing of COVID-19-themed email attacks, an increase in BEC attack volume and acceleration of payment and invoice fraud, according to an Abnormal Security report.

Five ways to maximize FIDO

Perform a quick Google search for “causes of data breaches”, and you will be inundated with reports of stolen credentials and weak passwords. Organizations can spend billions on technology to harden their systems against attack, but they are fighting a losing battle until they are able to confidently attribute a login with a valid user.

Terrascan open source software helps developers build secure cloud infrastructure

Accurics unveiled a major upgrade to Terrascan, the open source static code analyzer that enables developers to build secure infrastructure as code (IaC).

Expand your cloud expertise: Discount on CCSP training

Challenging times call for exceptional measures. And (ISC)² is committed to helping you keep your Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification goals on track this year. (ISC)² is bringing back special pricing on flexible CCSP exam prep so you can keep moving forward with full freedom and confidence.

New infosec products of the week: August 21, 2020

A rundown of the most important infosec products released last week.