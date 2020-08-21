New infosec products of the week: August 21, 2020

Kali Linux 2020.3 released: A new shell and a Bluetooth Arsenal for NetHunter

Offensive Security has released Kali Linux 2020.3, the latest iteration of the popular open source penetration testing platform. Kali’s mobile pentesting platform/app – has been augmented with Bluetooth Arsenal, which combines a set of Bluetooth tools in the app with pre-configured workflows and use cases.

Elastic Security 7.9 delivers a major milestone toward endpoint security integrated into the Elastic Stack

This milestone includes malware prevention on Windows and macOS and advanced detections and deep visibility for all major operating systems. Elastic Security also now offers expanded out-of-the-box protections for cloud security monitoring, as well as a new integration with IBM Security’s SOAR platform, IBM Security Resilient.

BrickStor Security Platform facilitates data security for distributed workforces and hybrid clouds

BrickStor Security Platform is for customers who need to securely protect unstructured data, both on premises and in the cloud, without the complexity or security vulnerabilities inherent to integrating existing legacy storage systems with loosely coupled third-party tools.

NinjaRMM unveils Ninja Data Protection, a backup solution for MSPs and IT professionals

NinjaRMM released Ninja Data Protection, the company’s latest product offering for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Ninja Data Protection promises to give NinjaRMM customers more immediate visibility into backup activity, history, and storage usage across their client bases, in addition to more reliable, granular, and streamlined control.

Lacework platform now features Active Host Vulnerability Monitoring and CI/CD integrations

Lacework announced that in the midst of a period of rapid adoption by developers of born-in-the-cloud applications, it will introduce Active Host Vulnerability Monitoring, pre-flight checks, and CI/CD automation workflows to its comprehensive SaaS security offering.