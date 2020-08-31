Amy Mustoe joins Automox as VP of Customer Experience

Automox announced Amy Mustoe has been appointed as VP of Customer Experience to elevate the customer experience for Automox’s growing customer base.

In her new role, Amy is responsible for ensuring engagement, success, and retention of over 1,500 Automox customers across 30 countries by uniting departments and establishing processes that focus exclusively on delivering value to customers.

“With remote work here to stay, our cloud-native platform gives customers the competitive advantage of automatically updating and securing their endpoints no matter their location. This unmatched functionality and flexibility have driven incredible demand for our platform around the world,” said Jay Prassl, CEO and Founder, Automox.

“As we continue our rapid growth, a natural next step is to bring on an experienced leader solely focused on exceeding the needs of our customers. Amy has consistently done just that for high-growth companies throughout her career, and she is uniquely qualified to help take Automox to the next level.”

Prior to joining Automox, Amy held senior customer success roles at companies such as Cloud Elements and Sendgrid, where she was responsible for all post-sale activities, such as onboarding, training, professional services, technical support, account management, customer growth and more.

She brings to Automox a passion for building the teams and processes to help organizations reach the next level in their customer success maturity.

“Automox is redefining what endpoint management looks like for today’s new work realities. As everything is shifting and creating new challenges, Automox is poised to deliver exactly what companies need to secure their remote teams,” said Mustoe.

“With our cloud-native platform already servicing over 1,500 customers, I look forward to helping take the company even further. By working with our customers to deliver the best experiences possible to fit their needs, we will create true champions of our offerings, leading to new opportunities, fueling us to tackle this next stage of growth.

“The company has garnered extreme momentum so far this year, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on that for the balance of 2020 and beyond.”