Pure Storage appoints Jason Rose as Chief Marketing Officer

Pure Storage has named Jason Rose as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective September 9, 2020.

Rose will be responsible for creating and advancing Pure Storage’s global digital-led marketing narrative and strategy and amplifying Pure Storage’s market recognition to accelerate revenue growth.

With more companies than ever making the rapid and massive shift online, Pure recognizes that a digital-first marketing strategy has never been more important.

Throughout his career, Rose has demonstrated his ability to successfully deliver innovative, global marketing programs for both startups and large enterprises. He joins Pure Storage from SAP, where he served as CMO for SAP Customer Experience and SVP for Digital Experience and Social Channels.

Prior to SAP, he was CMO at Gigya, where he helped create the Customer Identity Management category and led the development of a new brand narrative and sales momentum that led to its acquisition by SAP in 2017.

“In this unique period of accelerated digital transformation, marketing, like many other business functions, has had to quickly pivot to being highly digital savvy,” said Paul Mountford, COO, Pure Storage.

“Jason’s impressive background building digital marketing approaches will further enable Pure to make this critical transition and provide customers with a differentiated experience Pure is known for in the industry.”

“Pure has a fearless, innovative spirit and an inspired vision and I look forward to working with the team to help customers not only navigate but thrive during this pivotal time,” said Rose.