Acendre partners with Go1 to help orgs upskill their workforce

Acendre announces a partnership with Go1, provider of on-demand training that allows organizations to upscale their workforce.

Inquisiq, Acendre’s Learning Management Solution, has been carefully designed to seamlessly blend the most advanced eLearning technology with time-tested conventional training methods – all within a rich learning ecosystem that fosters collaboration and communication.

“By partnering with Go1 we are now able to provide high-quality content across a range of topics from the best providers around the world accessible within our learning management system,” Acendre APAC managing director Liam Ackland said.

“The comprehensive Go1 course catalogue delivers off-the-shelf and mobile-ready e-learning courses without the need for a third-party integration, which will enhance our customer’s experience on the Inquisiq platform.”

“Go1 helps millions of people in thousands of organizations engage in learning that is key to their personal and professional development,” Go1 co-founder and chief revenue officer Chris Eigeland said.

“The partnership will provide organizations with a pathway to upskill their workforce, especially at a time when remote working and learning is in high demand. I have no doubt that our offering will enhance employers’ ability to equip their staff with the best tools for learning and career progression.”