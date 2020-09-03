Offensive Security expands Proving Grounds family of training labs with PG Play and PG Practice

Offensive Security introduced new products to the Proving Grounds family of training labs — PG Play and PG Practice. The new labs are designed to allow security and IT professionals to learn hacking techniques, sharpen their security and pentesting skills, and get a sense of the experience of being enrolled in OffSec’s sought-after certification programs.

“Offensive Security provides the most in-depth practical and hands-on cybersecurity training programs available today,” said Ning Wang, CEO, Offensive Security.

“Our Proving Grounds labs are a critical part of the overall OffSec training experience. As our first free and subscription-based lab offerings, PG Play and PG Practice open the door to aspiring security professionals, security enthusiasts, and pentesters to learn, have fun, practice, and hone their skills.

“These labs both provide a natural path for anyone who is interested in pursuing our well sought-after courses as well as provide hands-on labs to practice after completing our training. We are excited to provide this new service to help grow the OffSec community and shrink the cybersecurity skills gap.”

PG Play and PG Practice expand Offensive Security’s Proving Grounds family of training labs by providing a unique opportunity for individual security and pentesting skills development. PG Play includes up to three hours of daily private access to VulnHub community-generated Linux machines.

PG Practice, offered as a subscription service, provides unlimited access to OffSec-created Linux and Windows machines, including some machines previously used for the Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) certification exams.

PG Play is available free of charge while PG Practice is available for a $19/month subscription. All PG labs users have access to an OffSec community hosted on the OffSec platform to interact with support staff and other students.