Red Hat Marketplace: Buy, deploy and manage enterprise software

The Red Hat Marketplace is a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multicloud environments.

A private, personalized marketplace experience is also available with Red Hat Marketplace Select at an additional cost for enterprises that want additional control and governance with curated software for more efficiency and scale that is pre-approved for that particular enterprise.

Red Hat Marketplace and Red Hat Marketplace Select, operated by IBM, deliver an ecosystem of software from a range of independent software vendors (ISVs) built on Red Hat OpenShift to provide clients with modern, consistent solution discovery, trial, purchase and deployment. Red Hat OpenShift allows for the portability of mission-critical workloads across secured hybrid cloud environments with certified enterprise software that can help companies avoid vendor lock-in.

For companies building cloud-native infrastructure and applications, Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination for unlocking the value of cloud investments, designed to minimize the barriers facing global organizations as they accelerate innovation. A growing ecosystem of ISVs has embraced the marketplace because it offers them an efficient, vendor-neutral, and data-driven channel for selling and supporting products in enterprise accounts.

The growing list of more than 50 commercial products available for purchase includes leading solutions across 12 different categories—including AI/ML, Database, Monitoring, Security, Storage, Big Data, Developer tools, and more—from ISVs such as Anchore, Cockroach Labs, CognitiveScale, Couchbase, Dynatrace, KubeMQ, MemSQL, MongoDB, and StorageOS.

All products are certified for Red Hat OpenShift and offered with commercial support. Built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework, they can run on OpenShift like a cloud service, with capabilities like automated install and upgrade, backup, failover and recovery. With one of the largest commercial collections of portable, managed software built on open standards, Red Hat Marketplace is designed to help solve client challenges for hybrid, multicloud environments with features that are purpose-built for DevOps teams, buyers, IT leaders, and CIOs.

New power in the customer’s control

As organizations operate within hybrid cloud environments, they are increasingly concerned about governance and control of the applications running in those environments. To address this concern, the private version—Red Hat Marketplace Select—allows clients to not only provide their teams with easy access to curated, pre-approved software, but also to track usage and spending by departments of all the software deployed across hybrid cloud environments.

Marketplace customers are finding specific and strategic ways to take advantage of the marketplace. Anthem Inc. is pioneering personalized, predictive, and preventative solutions through efforts that include models enabled by AI. To accomplish their mission, they require a hybrid cloud platform that allows for secured data transfer between multiple parties. Anthem has been working closely with CognitiveScale, one of the ISVs on Red Hat Marketplace, and is now ready to move into the next phase by collaborating with Red Hat to create one of the first customized marketplaces for themselves through Red Hat Marketplace Select.

Leveraging the power of Red Hat OpenShift

With automated deployment, Red Hat Marketplace makes software instantly available for deployment on any Red Hat OpenShift cluster. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, enabling portable, cloud-native software to run as a managed service by embedding operational expertise alongside the software itself.

Software programs available through Red Hat Marketplace can be deployed across the open hybrid cloud and operate in any environment with minimal set-up and overhead, making management at scale easy. With the integration of the enterprise-grade Kubernetes capabilities within Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can achieve build-once, run-anywhere portability across hybrid cloud platforms.

“We believe that removing the operational barriers to deploy and manage new tools and technologies can help organizations become more agile in hybrid multicloud environments. The software available on Red Hat Marketplace is tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift to enable built-in management logic and streamline implementation processes. This helps customers run faster with automated deployments while enjoying the improved scalability, security, and orchestration capabilities of Kubernetes-native infrastructure,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director, Technology Partnerships, Red Hat.