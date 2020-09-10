CrowdStrike enhances services for AWS

CrowdStrike announced the expansion of support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) with new capabilities that deliver integrations for the compute services and cloud services categories. Through these expanded services, CrowdStrike is enhancing development, security and operations (DevSecOps) to enable faster and more secure innovation that is easier to deploy.

The expanded capabilities that CrowdStrike is delivering support the growing needs of today’s cloud-first businesses that are conducting business and innovating in the cloud. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform delivers advanced threat protection and comprehensive visibility that scale to secure cloud workloads and container deployments across organizations.

This enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation while protecting their businesses against the nefarious activity of sophisticated threat actors. The expanded support delivers customers comprehensive insight across different compute services, secure communication across deployment fleet, automatic workload discovery and comprehensive cloud visibility across multiple accounts.

“As security becomes an earlier part of the development cycle, development teams must be equipped with solutions that allow them to quickly and effectively build from the ground up the strength and protection needed for the evolving threat landscape,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer of CrowdStrike. “Through our growing integrations with our strong collaboration with AWS, CrowdStrike is providing security teams the scale and tools needed to adopt, innovate and secure technology across any workload with speed and efficiency, making it easier to address security issues in earlier phases of development and providing better, holistic protection and uptime for end users.”

AWS Graviton – CrowdStrike provides cloud-native workload protection for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) A1 instances powered by AWS Graviton Processors, as well as the C6g, M6g and R6g Amazon EC2 instances based on the new Graviton2 Processors. With the Falcon lightweight agent, customers receive the same seamless protection and visibility across different compute instance types with minimal impact on runtime performance. CrowdStrike Falcon secures Linux workloads running on ARM with no requirements for reboots, “scan storms” or invasive signature updates.

Amazon WorkSpaces – Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully managed, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution that provides users with either Windows or Linux desktops in just a few minutes and can quickly scale to provide thousands of desktops to workers across the globe. CrowdStrike brings its industry-leading prevention and detection capabilities that include machine learning (ML), exploit prevention and behavioral detections to Amazon WorkSpaces, supporting remote workforces without affecting business continuity.

Bottlerocket – Bottlerocket, a new Linux-based open source operating system purpose-built by AWS for running containers on virtual machines or bare metal hosts and designed to improve security and operations of organizations’ containerized infrastructure. CrowdStrike Falcon will provide run-time protection, unparalleled endpoint detection and response (EDR) visibility and container awareness, enabling customers to further secure their applications running on Bottlerocket.