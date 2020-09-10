Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW mobile hotspot brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to remote workers

Verizon and Inseego launched the Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW mobile hotspot, built to deliver blazing-fast speeds across Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 and 4G LTE network. This combination of 4G and 5G connectivity plays a critical role in unlocking new and flexible connected experiences required for today’s business and consumer applications.

The MiFi M2100 5G UW is now available at Verizon for $16.66 per month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $399.99 retail).

Inseego’s proprietary, advanced antenna design, combined with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, delivers a robust 5G connection to consumers and businesses accessing Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. The Inseego MiFi M2100 will also support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network launching later this year.

Superior connectivity with Wi-Fi 6: For households and businesses with multiple users vying for bandwidth, the MiFi M2100 addresses Wi-Fi bottlenecks with the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 6, which provides a 4x increase in data throughput per user, compared to Wi-Fi 5. The MiFi M2100 connects up to 30 devices over Wi-Fi and the option for a direct tethered connection using the USB-C port, so you can bring 5G to your tablets, laptops and smartphones.

Enterprise-grade security: Designed and developed in the USA, the MiFi M2100 provides multiple layers of enhanced security to help protect your private data and defend against malware. IT departments can easily configure and control the settings for their users.

Charge up quickly for all-day connectivity: With a powerful 3500mAh removable battery for all-day performance, the MiFi M2100 can also be used as a battery bank to charge a phone, tablet or other connected device. Power users will love the 8500mAh accessory battery (sold separately and available later this year) for extended use.

Easy to use: Compact and portable, the MiFi M2100 fits in your pocket, purse or backpack to provide fast internet access on the go. With a large 2.4” touchscreen display and simple menus, it makes it easy to connect your devices, view important information and protect your data.

From data-hungry consumers to remote workers to cutting-edge enterprise applications, the MiFi M2100 combines lightning-fast, ultra-low lag performance with secure 5G, including Verizon’s upcoming 5G Nationwide network, and 4G LTE connectivity for a world of exciting new applications in healthcare, emergency response, entertainment and other areas.