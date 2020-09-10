(ISC)² 2020 Security Congress to feature nearly 50 hours of expert-led sessions

(ISC)² revealed the expert-led breakout session agenda for its 10th annual Security Congress, which will take place virtually November 16-18.

The renowned three-day conference, focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels, will feature three engaging keynotes from industry luminaries Bruce Schneier, Graham Cluley and Juliette Kayyem, as part of a program filled with 45 carefully selected sessions. Early Bird registration is available through September 30. Members can earn more than 45 CPE credits by attending.

Last year’s event in Orlando drew more than 2,500 attendees, and this year’s shift to a virtual conference – in combination with drastically-reduced pricing – creates unprecedented flexibility, enabling more cybersecurity professionals than ever before to access world-class expertise from presenters around the globe. All-Access Pass attendees will be able to choose from up to five sessions at any given time slot throughout the three-day event and will have exclusive access to all recorded sessions for up to one year after Security Congress concludes.

“We’re excited about the high standard of quality this year’s group of speakers will deliver and we think this event rivals any other in the cybersecurity community this year, period,” said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)².

“During a year like 2020, when practitioners are not only working hard to protect their organizations from increased opportunistic threats, but are needing to seek out alternative methods for professional development, we’re proud to be able to offer such a robust set of learning opportunities to our members and the industry at large. The flexibility of the online format also enables them to audit sessions live as well as over the coming months as they focus on continuing professional education.”

The topics covered in this year’s program represent the subject areas that the cybersecurity community is most interested in, both in terms of facing current challenges and preparing for future technology trends. A mix of individual speakers, duos and panels will provide professional development sessions on a wide array of both technical and soft skills topics, including: Cloud Security, DevSecOps, GRC, Critical Thinking, Professional & Career Development, Privacy, Human Factors, Security Architecture/Engineering, ID/Access Management, Mobile Security, Incident Response, Investigations, Application Security/Software Assurance, Security Automation, ICS/Critical Infrastructure, workforce challenges and more.

In addition to the sessions and keynote addresses, the event will also feature: