Gravwell Data Fusion platform breaks the mold of legacy data ingestion engines

Gravwell has launched their most ambitious release to date – appropriately dubbed the “Big Bang” – and added a free trial option to their offering. Businesses and individual practitioners can now explore the infinite potential of unlimited data ingestion and analytics powered by the Gravwell Data Fusion platform.

Gravwell’s Big Bang release breaks the mold of legacy data ingestion engines, which require data to be parsed or pre-arranged prior to ingestion. Gravwell is completely data-agnostic, meaning you can ingest ANY type of data in its native form.

Since any data type can be ingested and analyzed, security analysts and IT Operations teams are finally able to gain true visibility, thereby empowering smarter decisions and swifter response to potential security threats. Fusion of wildly disparate data types enables new possibilities in analytics, resulting in faster answers and better collaboration between Security, QA, DevOps, and IT Operations.

According to CEO Corey Thuen: “The Big Bang release includes features that are crucial for tackling common data problems in cybersecurity and IT operations. Customers can now go from zero to data hero in minutes instead of the days or months it takes with other tools.”

The features in Gravwell’s Big Bang release make it even easier to get started: