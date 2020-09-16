Cohu launches RedDragon RF test module for 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Ultra-Wideband standards

Cohu announced the introduction of its RedDragon RF test module for 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Ultra-Wideband standards. The new RedDragon module optimizes throughput and test yield for semiconductor manufacturers of RF and mobile communication systems.

The RedDragon module extends Cohu testers’ capabilities with industry-leading throughput, cost optimized for multi-site measurement, and delivering the higher RF frequency and wider signal bandwidth required by evolving wireless standards in mobile and consumer devices.

In combination with Cohu’s global applications and service, the RedDragon module supports the rapid growth in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 production testing.

“We have worked closely with customers to develop and optimize our instrumentation and Unison software capability to support from test development to volume production,” said Ian Lawee, vice president and general manager of Cohu’s Semiconductor Test Group.

“We’re delivering RedDragon as an upgrade to our large installed base and as a new configuration for our successful PAx tester platform. Cohu is extending test coverage to all signal chain components in RF front-end modules, supporting an addressable semiconductor market projected to grow from $15 Billion to $25 Billion by 2025.”

Lawee continued, “We are pleased that key customers have selected RedDragon for testing devices in their market-leading 5G platforms and their latest high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and other RF front-end devices.

“We have received volume orders from several customers for new PAx systems with RedDragon, with deliveries starting in the third quarter. Additionally, RedDragon upgrades are shipping into a large PAx installed base, providing a backwards compatible platform for testing the widest variety of RF front-end devices.”