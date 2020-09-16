Cyber Risk Aware appoints Nick Squire as EMEA Head of Sales

Cyber Risk Aware announces the appointment of Nick Squire as EMEA Head of Sales to spearhead the unprecedented growth the company is currently achieving. Squire will oversee the growth and expansion of the company’s activities across EMEA and global markets as well as supporting the company’s strategy to help build cyber risk aware workforces.

Stephen Burke, CEO and co-founder of Cyber Risk Aware said: “Cyber Risk Aware is the world’s first multi-lingual, global ‘track and train’ cybersecurity platform. During the pandemic, demand has grown exponentially which requires senior level hires to support our customers and channel partners.

“This appointment is the first of many high calibre hires we have planned as we continue to scale. Building our senior team is a key investment and reflection of how Cyber Risk Aware is maturing.”

Squire is a highly successful strategic leadership and sales leader, with over 25 years’ experience selling software solutions across the UK, EMEA and APAC markets.

Squire joins the team in the midst of an upsurge in demand for Cyber Risk Aware’s globally recognised and accredited ‘track and train’ cybersecurity platform. As remote working has become the new normal for most businesses, staff are now operating in unfamiliar environments, and vulnerability to cybercrime is at an all time high.

90% of cyber attacks are a result of human error: a company may have the most advanced anti-hacking software, but one click on a malicious email from an unsuspecting employee could make that software redundant and invite criminals in.

Cyber Risk Aware helps companies tackle the problem at its root, training and educating employees through a variety of services including simulated phishing attacks, real-time intervention and cyber knowledge assessments. It highlights the vulnerabilities within a business, offers solutions to help build up and strengthen defences from within and turns workforces into the first line of a business’ defence against cybercrime.

Nick Squire said of his new role: “No matter how much you invest in technology your security will only ever be as strong as the weakest link. Continuous, relevant and topical education will always go a long way to becoming the security panacea, and this has been shown to be more important than ever during this pandemic.”

Nick is a member of the UK chapter of the AA-ISP, an international association dedicated exclusively to advancing the profession of Inside Sales, as well as a member of the Association of Professional Sales.