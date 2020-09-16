Zyxel expands portfolio of business-class WiFi 6 access points

Zyxel Networks announced the expansion of their growing portfolio of business-class WiFi 6 access points. The addition of the new WAX610D 802.11ax Dual-Radio Unified Access Point and NWA210AX 802.11ax Dual-Radio Access Point offers users the most complete and comprehensive portfolio of WiFi 6 access points for the small and medium business market.

Unlike existing WiFi 6 access points that support the WiFi 6 standard on the 5GHz band only, Zyxel’s WAX610D and NWA210AX access points offer true WiFi 6 technology on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

The 2.4GHz frequency is better suited to provide longer ranges in low density or less-congested environments such as in warehouse and retail store deployments. Supporting WiFi 6 across both frequency bands provides users with improved quality, faster speeds, less latency, and reduced jitter for all connected devices.

Both APs feature Advanced Cellular Coexistence technology to minimize interference from 4G/5G cellular networks.

The ceiling- and wall-mountable WAX610D features a dual 4×4 (5GHz) and 2×2 (2.4GHz) dual-optimized MIMO antenna design to deliver a maximum data rate of 2975 Mbps. When the 2.5GbE uplink port is connected to a Zyxel XS1930 Series Multi-Gigabit Smart Managed Switch, the PoE+ capable access point delivers multi-gigabit speed without the need for recabling.

NebulaFlex Pro enables users to manage WAX610D in standalone, controller-managed, or cloud-managed modes offering full flexibility to deploy and manage the access point into nearly any network environment.

NWA210AX features a dual 4×4 (5GHz) and 2×2 (2.4GHz) antenna design to provide a maximum data rate of 2975Mbps. The PoE+ enabled access point maximizes WiFi efficiency by allowing simultaneous data transmission for multiple clients to eliminate the issue of airtime contention.

NebulaFlex provides users with the ability to manage NWA210AX in standalone mode or use the intuitive cloud-managed Nebula Control Center (NCC) which provides centralized control and visibility over all Nebula networking devices.

“Access points that only support the WiFi 6 standard on the 5GHz band require devices that connect on the 2.4GHz frequency to connect using the slower, decade-old WiFi 4 technology,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks.

“When a business makes the decision to upgrade to a WiFi 6 infrastructure, it is important that they deploy APs that deliver the performance and efficiency advantages on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Our comprehensive portfolio of business-class WiFi 6 access points provides an array of product to meet the specific needs of the SMB market.”

Zyxel 802.11ax (WiFi 6) access points carry a lifetime limited warranty and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners.