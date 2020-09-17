Accenture acquires SALT Solutions to build cloud-based industrial IoT platforms

Accenture has agreed to acquire SALT Solutions, a technology consultancy headquartered in Würzburg, Germany. The firm implements and maintains IT systems for production, operations and logistics at leading German automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods and chemicals companies.

The acquisition will help Accenture build cloud-based industrial internet of things (IoT) platforms that speed up and optimize clients’ production and logistics and enable them to reduce quality and waste issues along the entire supply chain.

SALT Solutions will join Accenture Industry X, which helps clients improve how they operate factories and plants. SALT Solutions brings a team of more than 500 highly skilled professionals with deep expertise in manufacturing and supply chains systems including, but not limited to, SAP manufacturing software.

Complementing Accenture’s expertise in enterprise resource planning systems and cloud solutions, the acquisition will be fundamental to expanding Accenture Industry X’s digital manufacturing, operations and supply chain business in Germany.

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, said: “To win in today’s changing global industry landscape, companies need to excel in Industry 4.0 and put digital at the core of their business.

SALT Solutions’ expert knowledge and experience in dynamic digital manufacturing and optimization will significantly deepen Accenture’s shop floor expertise.”

Nigel Stacey, global lead for Accenture Industry X, added: “We are building cloud-based industrial IoT platforms for our clients that capture and turn underused shop floor information into insights for real-time and long-term strategic decision-making. SALT Solutions’ unique production and logistics expertise will be a key enabler for these platforms.”

Maximilian Brandl, CEO of SALT Solutions, commented: “By joining Accenture Industry X, we will be able to offer clients a holistic approach to their digital transformation of manufacturing operations and logistics, adding even more value along the entire supply chain.”

SALT Solutions is a certified SAP Gold Partner and has additional offices in Berlin, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Munich and Stuttgart.

SALT Solutions will be pivotal to bolstering Accenture’s digital manufacturing and operations capabilities, which Accenture has been growing through acquisitions in different markets. These include PLM Systems in Italy, Callisto Integration in Canada, Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland.

It will also follow other acquisitions Accenture has made to strengthen Industry X in Germany, which include embedded software company ESR Labs, technology consultancy Zielpuls and strategic design consultancy designaffairs.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.