ePlus expands Managed Services capabilities for APC by Schneider Electric UPS devices

ePlus announced that it has extended its Managed Services capabilities to include proactive monitoring, management, and remediation of APC by Schneider Electric uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices.

The Managed Power Protection offering includes fleet management and on-site dispatch of APC-certified resources for equipment replacement when necessary and a user portal that provides inventory management and reporting capabilities.

“Despite the importance of continuous power flow to operations, for many organizations the maintenance and upkeep of UPS equipment is overlooked when compared to other IT initiatives. Managed Power Protection allows customers to offload this critical yet often cumbersome task and free their teams to focus on strategic business outcomes,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus.

“Through a collaborative process with ePlus, we have been able to develop an offer that will drive more value to customers by addressing this increasingly important business need,” said Shannon Sbar, VP of Channels for APC by Schneider Electric.

“EcoStruxure IT Expert with Dispatch along with our Public APIs provides an enhanced level of visibility and actionable intelligence, enriching the overall customer experience. We are very optimistic about this enhanced partnership with ePlus and look forward to serving our joint customers together.”

“Extending our Managed Services to provide proactive alerts and remediation of UPS-related issues, both remote and via on-site dispatch for replacement, is a strong complement to our existing portfolio,” noted Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed and executive services for ePlus.

“Enhanced manageability and control of power protection, enables our customers to avoid service disruption for maximized uptime and support of their business continuity strategies.”