Iris ID launches IrisTime, a biometric time and attendance platform

Iris ID begins shipping IrisTime, a new biometric time and attendance platform providing a fully customizable and accurate solution to meet the leading workforce management needs of small businesses to enterprise organizations worldwide.

IrisTime also offers a new technique for authenticating employee identity that uses a fusion of iris and face recognition to increase accuracy and convenience.

IrisTime’s open Android-based platform accommodates hundreds of current time and attendance applications, while also enabling independent software vendors (ISVs) to create custom software solutions meeting specific organizational needs. The platform is shipped with a standard app capable of meeting the needs of many organizations.

Also, IrisTime platform is contactless, an essential consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mohammed Murad, vice president, global sales and business development, Iris ID.

IrisTime is unaffected by employees wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and goggles. A recent study by a federal agency showed systems using only facial recognition could be up to 50% less accurate when people wore masks.

“IrisTime uses fast auto-focus to quickly and conveniently authenticate employees’ identity at distances up to 24 inches,” he said.

“Also, IrisTime’s accuracy is unsurpassed as it is the first time and attendance platform that combines identifying characteristics from both an employee’s iris and face. That accuracy, along with seamless integration with payroll software, helps the platform eliminate potential errors while calculating hours worked, as well as benefits such as disability and accrued vacation time.”

Using IrisTime, employee authentication takes less than a second, a vital consideration during busy shift changes. While clocking in, the IrisTime screen displays an employee’s name, company I.D. number and photo, along with the time and date of the activity.

Biometric technology authenticates identity with no need for employees to present a card or remember a personal identification number to clock in or out. However, IrisTime integrates with card-based access control systems to create multi-factor authentication at mission-critical sites.

Companies currently using Iris ID platforms for time and attendance or access control have no need to re-enroll employees in order to use IrisTime.

For any size company, IrisTime provides a high return on investment by eliminating costs associated with administering and managing punch, barcode, magnetic swipe or proximity cards and PINs.

The accuracy of the biometric technology ensures the identity of an employee, eliminating the ability of employees to clock in for each other in a costly payroll fraud known as buddy punching. Fraud, along with inaccurate or outdated payroll technologies, may cost a business thousands of dollars annually, said Murad.

Iris ID currently provides iris-based authentication systems for leading workforce management solution suppliers such as Paychex and SimplyWork, as well as for many global enterprise customers.

“For more than 20 years, Iris ID has been the leading innovator of flexible and reliable iris authentication solutions,” Murad said. “Now, we are revolutionizing the time and attendance function with a biometric platform aimed at meeting many of the unprecedented challenges facing employers today. IrisTime is the time clock for the modern workforce.”