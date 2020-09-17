Trilio’s app-centric data protection platform for Kubernetes now available to IBM customers and partners

Trilio announced that its application-centric data protection platform for Kubernetes will be available to IBM customers and partners. IBM clients can leverage IBM Cloud Pak for Data with TrilioVault for Kubernetes to protect container-based applications across hybrid cloud environments.

IBM collaborated with Trilio on the solution to help ensure interoperability, security and resiliency. The cloud-native solution provides a fully integrated data and AI platform that helps businesses collect, organize and analyze data. Additionally, the TrilioVault platform is designed to protect customer applications and data.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes can also be integrated with the IBM Cloud Pak for Data System, IBM Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management and IBM Cloud Pak for Applications.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes extends the value of these IBM solutions by providing a cloud-native backup platform for robust restoration of the entire application, including data and metadata, to help customers build resilient infrastructure and meet service level agreements across private, public or multi-cloud infrastructures.

“Cloud Pak for Data is strengthened by the support of a robust ecosystem of partners like Trilio, who bring great technologies and capabilities to the platform,” said Madhu Kochar, vice president, offering management, IBM Data and AI.

“The company’s enterprise-grade backup and recovery of containers running on OpenShift aligns incredibly well with our hybrid multicloud platform. And its availability through the new Red Hat Marketplace makes this solution even more accessible.”

Trilio is part of IBM’s hybrid cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud.

“IBM customers and business partners demand solutions that are easily accessed through existing channels,” said Thomas Lahive, vice president of alliances and strategic accounts, Trilio. “When IBM and Red Hat customers need data protection, point-in-time recovery and application mobility for cloud-native environments, they can select and deploy Trilio.”

TrilioVault for Kubernetes can be purchased as part of IBM Cloud Paks directly from IBM and its network of partners or via Red Hat Marketplace. The product has also achieved Red Hat’s OpenShift Operator Certification.

“TrilioVault for Kubernetes gives our customers a proven and certified option for deploying data protection capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift-based environments, out of the box,” said Carlos Marques, Lead Enterprise Architect at Mainline Information Systems, a national IBM Platinum Partner and IT consulting firm.

“Availability in the IBM and RedHat Marketplaces makes the solution easy to evaluate, and inclusion in IBM Cloud Pak for Data simplifies the process of deployment for our customers.”