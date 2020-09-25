Honeywell launches web-based user interface that provides orgs complete situational awareness

Honeywell announced the release of Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite, a software platform designed to help protect people and property, optimize productivity and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

The platform provides complete visibility of all connected systems and the scalability of the software makes it easy to grow with the changing needs of a business.

Pro-Watch Intelligent Command is a web-based user interface that provides organizations complete situational awareness of their security system to protect people, property and assets.

The compliance-driven, enterprise security software platform combines access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and other business critical functions into a single user interface to help to optimize productivity and reduce operational costs.

It allows end users to easily scale their enterprise security systems and is easy to deploy. Pro-Watch Intelligent Command is a key element of the Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite. It can also help companies comply with new guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks to create healthier and safer building environments.

“While security has always been important, to protect people, data or property, now more than ever it’s critical to have complete visibility into all systems to reduce risks,” said Rick Koscinski, Sales Director, Honeywell Commercial Security.

“Pro-Watch Intelligent Command is a powerful, yet approachable, solution that brings all security elements together to help facilitate rapid decision making and mitigate risks.”

Pro-Watch Intelligent Command simplifies system maintenance with remote, bulk camera firmware upgrade & password updates for cameras which in turn increases productivity by reducing operation costs and at the same time helps facilitate regulatory compliance.

It includes end–to-end TLS 1.2 between video and access systems for enhanced Cyber compliance cybersecurity, as well as enhanced data privacy through anonymization selective masking.

Pro-Watch Intelligent Command also enables compliance with the most stringent industry regulations and enables operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents by providing an incident workflow package that allows Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be configured, reducing both compliance exceptions and security risks.

Pro-Watch Intelligent Command is designed to support the complexities of a global, multi-site enterprise organization but is flexible enough to support a single building. Additional Pro-Watch Intelligent Command benefits: