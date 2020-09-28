Elizabeth Buse joins F5 Networks Board of Directors

F5 Networks announced the appointment of Elizabeth Buse, former CEO of Monitise PLC, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Buse, 59, joins F5’s Board, effective today, and brings broad financial services industry expertise and public company board experience.

With Ms. Buse’s appointment, F5’s Board expands to 12 members, 10 of whom are independent.

“Elizabeth’s experience as a CEO of a global financial services technology company and her understanding of both the internal and consumer-facing application challenges faced by companies of that scale will be immensely valuable perspective for F5 and our Board,” said François Locoh-Donou, president and CEO of F5.

“We are looking forward to her participation as a board member and to the insights she will bring as we continue to evolve our application security and delivery offerings to support the increasing demands our customers and their applications face daily.”

Ms. Buse served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Monitise PLC during 2014 and 2015, after retiring from Visa, Inc., a leading global payments technology company, as Executive Vice President of Global Services, a position she held from 2013 to 2014.

Ms. Buse held various senior leadership positions at Visa during her 16-year tenure, including Group President for Asia-Pacific, Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

In addition, Buse has served on the board of U.S. Bancorp since 2018. She previously served as a director for Monitise PLC and for Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

Ms. Buse holds an MBA from Hass School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, a Del Amo Fellow in Spanish Linguistics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, and graduated magna cum laude with a BA from the University of California, Los Angeles.