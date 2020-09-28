OWC Mercury Pro LTO: Cost-effective, easy-to-use archiving

OWC announces the availability of the Mercury Pro LTO. The Mercury Pro LTO provides a solution for data management/storage/transportation/archive strategy.

M&E professionals, corporations, government branches, and small businesses face the same challenge: how to manage an ever-increasing amount of more complex data. Higher resolution, complex audio, and diverse formats are the project norm.

Organizational content is projected to grow 50-70% annually as more data is digitalized. Licensing and regulatory compliance requirements are becoming more stringent. The answer, the Mercury Pro LTO provides top end performance data integrity and utilizes industry standard Thunderbolt (Type-C) providing plug and play ease on Thunderbolt 3 and future Thunderbolt 4 equipped computers.

Archiving made drag and drop easy

There’s a priceless familiarity in using LTO to protect your data. Using archiving industry-standard Linear Tape-Open (LTO) tapes formatted with the Linear Tape File System (LTFS), the tape can be accessed on your computer just like a hard drive or SSD.

Files appear in folders and moving them to and retrieving them from tape is drag and drop easy. And compatibility has never been simpler thanks to LTFS, LTO tapes can read from a Mac, PC, or Linux system, so there’s no extra software to buy or proprietary hardware concerns.

Advanced yet future-ready

Because LTFS is an open, cross-platform system, and LTO tape is the dominant archiving medium that has continued to advance since being introduced in 2000. You can be confident you’ll access your data with any brand of LTO hardware for decades to come.

The Mercury Pro LTO uses the latest 12TB LTO-8 tapes, the previous generation 6TB LTO-7 tapes, and designed to use future release LTO-9 drives.

Highlights

Store more : up to 12TB native/30TB compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge

: up to 12TB native/30TB compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge Flexible : built-in IBM-LTO-8 Ultrium Drive reads and writes LTO-8 and LTO-7 tapes

: built-in IBM-LTO-8 Ultrium Drive reads and writes LTO-8 and LTO-7 tapes Store longer : up to 30-year tape longevity

: up to 30-year tape longevity Instant ROI : Lowest cost storage format; as low as $0.02/GB and up to 50x less costly than online storage

: Lowest cost storage format; as low as $0.02/GB and up to 50x less costly than online storage LTFS compatible : archive files/folders with drag and drop ease

: archive files/folders with drag and drop ease Simple interface : mount, format, and backup to an LTO tape and hard drive simultaneously via included myLTO app, a $299 value

: mount, format, and backup to an LTO tape and hard drive simultaneously via included myLTO app, a $299 value Secure : supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data

: supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data Compliance ready : supports WORM cartridges required by legal/regulatory record keeping

: supports WORM cartridges required by legal/regulatory record keeping Fast tape creation : up to 360MB/s native/900MB/s compressed transfer rates

: up to 360MB/s native/900MB/s compressed transfer rates Configurable drive bay : add an optional 2.5/3.5-inch HDD or SSD for up to 16TB ‘staging’ capacity

: add an optional 2.5/3.5-inch HDD or SSD for up to 16TB ‘staging’ capacity Expansive : second Thunderbolt 3 port for adding up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device

: second Thunderbolt 3 port for adding up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device See more : DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to an 8K display

: DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to an 8K display Charge while working : 85W of notebook charging

: 85W of notebook charging Transportable : Compact form factor with built-in handles for moving between set and studio

: Compact form factor with built-in handles for moving between set and studio Complete : Includes LTO-8 12TB data tape, cleaning cartridge, and Thunderbolt cable

: Includes LTO-8 12TB data tape, cleaning cartridge, and Thunderbolt cable Worry-free: up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty with lifetime US-based support

Lower lifetime costs with far greater life expectancy

A 10-year Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) study performed by the Enterprise Strategy Group comparing the costs of long-term storage on disk, LTO tape, and cloud had a staggering revelation: LTO tape-based archiving provides a 577% ROI! That’s because LTO-tape offers the lowest cost per TB storage format and the longest life expectancy.