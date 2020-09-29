EdgeVerve and Minit to offer improved operational efficiency and increased business value to clients

EdgeVerve Systems recently signed a partnership with Minit to help clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results.

Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes like resource underutilization, process inefficiency, failed automation deployments resulting from biased interpretation of processes. This end-to-end solution will not only address these concerns but also assure automation success to enterprises.

Whether it is about improving process efficiency through quantifiable assessment of business user behavior, or simulating several new processes spanning global business units, by combining the capabilities of AssistEdge Discover’s process discovery and Minit’s process mining, this solution can assist organizations transform into a hyper-productive enterprise.

Rasto Hlavac, Founder and CEO of Minit said, “Process Mining solutions help businesses thoroughly and objectively analyze and improve their processes. Through insights, organizations can boost their continuous improvement initiatives and increase operational efficiency.

“Extending the solution to Process Discovery enables us to achieve greater granularity and visibility up to the level of specific tasks performed by users. We are excited to partner with EdgeVerve to jointly bring this comprehensive picture and provide the springboard for our clients to achieve exponential transformation benefits.”

Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge and Infosys Nia, said, “A transformative solution, AssistEdge Discover leverages empirical data to capture process gaps and scope of optimization, laying the foundation for operational performance improvement. Combining the power of Process Discovery with Process Mining reveals end-to-end process insights.

“These insights help organizations unearth new opportunities and act as a catalyst in driving sustained growth and innovation. We are excited to partner with Minit as it will help us deliver increased business value to our clients, leading to a more resilient future.”